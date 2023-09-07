Last updated on .From the section Football

Philippe Coutinho limped off - 20 minutes after being introduced as a second-half substitute - in his last match for Aston Villa against Everton on 20 August

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho has joined Qatari side Al-Duhail on loan for the rest of the season.

The Brazilian midfielder, 31, has made just two substitute appearances for Villa this term after scoring one goal in 22 matches in the previous campaign.

His current contract at the Premier League club runs out in June 2026.

Coutinho completed a permanent move to Villa from Barcelona in July 2022, six months after initially signing on loan.

Villa's manager at the time, Steven Gerrard, described Coutinho as a "brilliant signing for the club" after tempting the man he once captained at Liverpool to complete a £17m return to the Premier League.

The arrival of Barca's £142m record signing was seen as a coup, despite Coutinho having endured a disappointing four-year stay at the Nou Camp that was blighted by poor form and a serious knee injury.

Coutinho made an instant impact during his loan, scoring on his Villa debut in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United and ending the 2021-22 season with five goals and three assists.

However, struggling with niggling injuries, the wide player's form dipped as Villa toiled under Gerrard early last term and he has made just two starts since current manager Unai Emery was appointed in October.

Coutinho also missed out on selection for the Qatar World Cup after picking up a thigh injury two weeks before the tournament, with the last of his 68 caps for Brazil coming in June 2022.

