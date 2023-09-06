Last updated on .From the section Irish

Moore scored in Linfield's big victory against Larne

Linfield produced a ruthless display as they recorded an 8-0 victory against Larne at Midgley Park in the Women's Premiership on Wednesday evening.

The result moves the Blues level on points with Sion Swifts and within two points of third place Crusaders.

At the Brandywell, Derry City claimed a crucial three points as they defeated relegation rivals Mid-Ulster 4-1.

The Candystripes have now recorded back-to-back league wins to move off the bottom of the table.

Goals galore at Midgley Park

Linfield made a lightning fast start to the game in south Belfast against a Larne side who had lost their previous three league games.

Ebony Leckey opened the scoring after just two minutes, and the Blues doubled their advantage a minute later through Mia Moore.

Leckey netted her second and Linfield's third on 22 minutes, with her sister Sienna Lecky adding a fourth a few minutes later.

Three goals in six minutes after the hour mark showed Linfield's clinical streak, with Emily Reid recording a brace and captain Mia Fitzsimmons also getting on the scoresheet.

Linfield's top goal scorer Keri Halliday rounded off the scoring nine minutes from time as she moved into double digits for goals in the league.

Crucial win for Derry

Derry continued their late surge to avoid the drop with a comeback victory at the Brandywell.

Eimear McGarrity opened the scoring for the away side with just two minutes on the clock, but Derry fought back with striker Abby Alexander continuing her good run of form by netting the equaliser.

Erin Coyle turned the game in Derry's favour when she scored in the 33rd minute, before Ellie Redden gave them a two goal cushion in first-half stoppage time.

Claragh Quigg made sure of the victory in the second period, as Derry moved a point above Ballymena and Mid Ulster, although both sides have a game in hand.