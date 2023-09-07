Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic and Rangers are sure to get plenty of support at Braehead Arena in Renfrewshire

The BBC Scotland channel is to broadcast the Scottish Masters Cup tournament on Saturday evening.

The event at Braehead Arena features former players from Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian.

The teams all meet each other in 16-minute matches, with the top two contesting a final.

Barry Ferguson, Kris Commons, Alan Hutton, Derek Riordan, Kris Boyd, Colin Cameron and Joe Ledley are among those due to participate.

Presented by Emma Dodds, the coverage runs from 1900-2200 BST.