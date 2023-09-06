Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Millie Bright, Rachel Daly, Mary Earps and Georgia Stanway all played for England in the Women's World Cup final

England quartet Millie Bright, Rachel Daly, Mary Earps and Georgia Stanway are among the nominees for the women's Ballon d'Or, awarded to the best female footballer in 2023.

All four players helped the Lionesses reach the 2023 Women's World Cup final, where they were beaten by Spain.

Manchester United goalkeeper Earps won the Golden Glove award at the tournament after four clean sheets.

Republic of Ireland captain and Arsenal player Katie McCabe is also nominated.

Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati, who was recently named Uefa Women's Player of the Year, is included.

Bonmati's compatriot Alexia Putellas, who won the award in each of the last two years, misses out after only recently returned from a long-term injury.

Aston Villa's Daly finished top scorer in the WSL last season and was named PFA Players' Player of the Year.

"Wow, to be nominated for this award amongst some of the best players in the world is such a phenomenal honour," Daly said on social media.

Japan's Hinata Miyazawa, who won the Golden Boot at the recent World Cup after scoring five goals, is also among the nominees.

The 23-year-old midfielder recently joined Women's Super League side Manchester United.

Also nominated are Manchester City's Yui Hasegawa, Jill Roord and Khadija Shaw, Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Guro Reiten, Arsenal's Amanda Ilestedt and Daphne van Domselaar of Aston Villa.

Full list of nominees

Aitana Bonmati (Spain and Barcelona)

Millie Bright (England and Chelsea)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia and Real Madrid)

Olga Carmona (Spain and Real Madrid)

Rachel Daly (England and Aston Villa)

Debinha (Brazil and North Carolina Courage/Kansas City)

Kadidiatou Diani (France and Lyon)

Mary Earps (England and Manchester United)

Patricia Guijarro (Spain and Barcelona)

Yui Hasegawa (Japan and Manchester City)

Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden and Paris St-Germain/Arsenal)

Sam Kerr (Australia and Chelsea)

Mapi Leon (Spain and Barcelona)

Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland and Arsenal)

Hinata Miyazawa (Japan and MyNavi Sendai/Manchester United)

Lena Oberdorf (Germany and Wolfsburg)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria and Barcelona)

Ewa Pajor (Poland and Wolfsburg)

Salma Paralluelo (Spain and Barcelona)

Alexandra Popp (Germany and Wolsburg)

Hayley Raso (Australia and Man City/Real Madrid)

Alba Redondo (Spain and Levante)

Guro Reiten (Norway and Chelsea)

Wendie Renard (France and Lyon)

Fridolina Rolfo (Sweden and Barcelona)

Jill Roord (Netherlands and Wolfsburg/Manchester City)

Khadija Shaw (Jamaica and Manchester City)

Sophia Smith (United States and Portland Thorns)

Georgia Stanway (England and Bayern Munich)

Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands and Twente/Aston Villa)