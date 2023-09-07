Demarai Gray leaves Everton to join Al-Ettifaq
Demarai Gray has left Everton to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.
The fee has not been disclosed but reports suggest the 27-year-old Jamaica winger has moved for £8m on a four-year deal.
Gray was rebuked by Everton boss Sean Dyche after seeming to criticise his manager on social media after a switch to Fulham failed to go through.
Gray wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday: "The truth is I gave my all to this club on and off the pitch."
He added: "There has been a lot of speculation about my situation all summer. I was ready to play as much football as possible this season but it felt like this was not going to happen."
Dyche responded to Gray by saying that no moves are sanctioned without the club having the final say.
He also said that Gray "didn't want to train" and "didn't want to be here" when an initial move failed to transpire.
Gray had said that "it's so difficult to play for someone who don't show you respect as a person".
Gray did not play for Everton this season and had also been linked with a move to Turkish side Besiktas before completing the switch to Saudi Arabia, where the transfer window closes on Thursday.
He scored nine goals in 67 Premier League appearances after arriving at Goodison in 2021.
Al-Ettifaq are managed by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard and have so far signed England midfielder Jordan Henderson, former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, Scotland defender Jack Hendry and ex-Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.
