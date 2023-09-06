Last updated on .From the section Everton

Demarai Gray has scored nine goals in 67 Premier League appearances for Everton

Everton winger Demarai Gray is in advanced talks to join Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Ettifaq for a reported external-link £8m on a four-year deal.

Gray, 27, seemed to criticise manager Sean Dyche on social media in the wake of a failed switch to fellow Premier League side Fulham.

Dyche responded by reminding Gray that no moves away are sanctioned without the club having the final say.

The transfer window in Saudi closes on Thursday.

Gray is yet to play for Everton this season and has also been linked with a move to Turkish side Besiktas.

The Jamaica international has scored nine goals in 67 Premier League appearances since arriving at Goodison in 2021 after a brief spell with Bayer Leverkusen followed six seasons at Leicester City.

Gray wrote on Instagram last Sunday: "Everton fans have always been great with me but it's so difficult to play for someone who don't show you respect as a person."

Dyche told Everton's website external-link on Tuesday: "Demarai told us a move was done, which was interesting to hear.

"We reminded him of the truth of the fact that no moves are done without this club's say so. That's the truth of it."

The manager also said that Gray "didn't want to train" and "didn't want to be here" when an initial move failed to transpire.

Al-Ettifaq are managed by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard and have so far signed England midfielder Jordan Henderson, former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, Scotland defender Jack Hendry and ex-Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.