Whyte's absence adds to Northern Ireland's growing injury list

Euro 2024 qualifier: Slovenia v Northern Ireland Date: Thursday, 7 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Venue: Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana Coverage: Listen live on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster; live text and report on BBC Sport website; highlights on BBC One Northern Ireland & BBC iPlayer on Thursday at 22:40 BST

Michael O'Neill has revealed that Gavin Whyte will miss Northern Ireland's two Euro 2024 qualifiers away to Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

The Portsmouth winger is out with a hamstring injury and has been replaced in the squad by Paddy Lane.

O'Neill also said that defender Daniel Ballard remains "an injury doubt" for the Slovenia game on Thursday.

Despite concern over an unspecified injury, Sunderland's Ballard has linked up with the squad in Slovenia.

"Gavin didn't join up with us, he picked up a hamstring injury at the weekend and we called in his club team-mate Paddy Lane," said O'Neill ahead of Thursday's game in Ljubljana.

"We left Daniel in the UK, he went back to Sunderland to be assessed and joined up with us on Tuesday. He is still an injury doubt but we had to make a call based on his fitness.

"If this game [Slovenia on Thursday] is too soon he has a greater chance of playing in the second game."

Whyte joins Shayne Lavery and Dale Taylor in being forced out of the squad.

O'Neill's side have been without captain Steven Davis as well as Stuart Dallas and Corry Evans for the entirety of the campaign, with Jamal Lewis, Conor Bradley and Aaron Donnelly unavailable for this double-header.

Northern Ireland, who are fifth in Group H, will travel to Astana to take on Kazakhstan on Sunday following Thursday's Ljubljana contest.