Cardiff City celebrate winning last season's Genero Adran Premier title

Cardiff City's hopes of progressing in the Uefa Women's Champions League are over after defeat against Lithuanian side FC Gintra.

Juliet Bassey's two goals secured a 2-0 victory for the hosts.

FC Gintra will face Glasgow City in the Rpund One final on Sunday while Cardiff face Shelbourne in a third-place play-off.

Cardiff were appearing in Europe for the first time in a decade.

Last season they won the Adran Premier last season - their first domestic league title since 2013 - as well as the FAW Women's Cup.

The Welsh side made a bright start with Emma Beynon forcing a save out of keeper Adrianna Schroeder inside the opening five minutes.

But FC Gintra grew into the game and Rachel Diodati's effort struck the crossbar before goalkeeper Ceryn Chamberlain made a follow up save.

The hosts went ahead on 20 minutes when Cardiff weres penalised for a handball in the area and Juliet Basset converted the kick.

Chamberlain made good saves to deny Marija Galkina and Seina Kashima from extending the home side's lead.

Rhianne Oakley fired over for City two minutes into the second half but two minutes later Bassey scored her second to extend FC Gintra's lead.

Juliet Sunday hitb the woodwork and was later denied by Chamberlain.