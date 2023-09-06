Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Gunn has conceded just one goal in four matches for Scotland

Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn says he is playing the best football of his career as first choice for the Canaries and Scotland.

Gunn, 27, made his 100th appearance for Norwich on Saturday before joining the Scotland squad.

"It's probably the best time of my career, I just want to enjoy every moment - relish it and improve even more," Gunn said.

Gunn could feature for Scotland as they play Cyprus and England.

He has played the last four Euro 2024 qualifiers for the Scots, winning each of them, including a 2-0 win over Spain.

The only goal he has conceded while on international duty was an Erling Haaland penalty for Norway.

"It's been an unbelievable start for me, I just want to keep it going," Gunn added.

"Hopefully we can qualify for the Euros, it'd be amazing for the country and we're just looking to reach that target.