Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is being targeted by Dinamo Zagreb, with the transfer window still open in the 30-year-old's homeland until Friday. (Germanijak) external-link

Former Hibernian manager Neil Lennon is not on the Edinburgh club's shortlist as they seek a replacement for Lee Johnson. (The Scotsman) external-link

Neil Lennon, one of the favourites for the Hibs manager's role, says he has not ruled out taking an international job but has told a betting website he is backing Michael O'Neill to turn things around for Northern Ireland. (The Herald) external-link

Hibs full-back Lewis Miller, who got his start at Central Coast Mariners under Nick Montgomery, thinks the former Sheffield United midfielder would toughen up the Easter Road team should he be appointed manager. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen left-back James McGarry, who joined from Central Coast Mariners, thinks Hibs would be on to a winner if they appointed his former head coach, Nick Montgomery, as manager and revealed that the former Scotland Under-21 cap helped seal his summer move to Pittodrie. (Daily Record) external-link

Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo has been set the challenge to prove himself on loan to Celtic by his parent club's president, Rui Costa. (The National) external-link

Matt O'Riley is the latest Celtic player set for new contract talks as the club looks for a quick conclusion to negotiations with the midfielder. (Sky Sports) external-link

Celtic full-back Mitchel Frame, who had been targeted by several clubs in England, has agreed a one-year extension to his contract, until summer 2026, and the 17-year-old should put pen to paper soon. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Former Bayern Munich boss Felix Magath says he was nearly Rangers manager before Steven Gerrard got the job in 2018. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Midfielder Glen Kamara has told Finnish outlet HS that his summer transfer from Rangers to Leeds United was "not as complicated as people sometimes think" as he has joined "a huge club with a great history, good coaches and good players". (HS via Glasgow Times) external-link

Glen Kamara, the midfielder sold by Rangers to Leeds United this summer, has revealed that Ibrox vice-captain Connor Goldson sets the standards in the dressing-room and made him a better player by pushing him in the gym and at training every day. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hibs striker Harry McKirdy says he is "starting to feel like a footballer again" after the 26-year-old underwent surgery on a heart issue. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Celtic are one of only three British teams to have made a net profit on transfers since 2014 - and £15m of their £33m total over the last 10 seasons has come in a cash-laden 2023 for the Scottish Premiership champions. (Daily Record) external-link

Greenock Morton have revealed that they generated around £235,000 in gate receipts from their recent Viaplay Cup tie against Rangers "and it is a significant boost to the club's finances". (Glasgow Times) external-link