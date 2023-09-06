Steve Harper: Newcastle United academy director and ex-goalkeeper recovering from stroke
Last updated on .From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United academy director Steve Harper is "awake and recovering well" after suffering a stroke on Monday.
The 48-year-old former goalkeeper played 199 times for the Magpies between 1993 and 2013.
The club confirmed he suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage, which the NHS website says is an uncommon type of stroke caused by bleeding on the surface of the brain and can be fatal.
More to follow.
