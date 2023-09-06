Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ivana Andres made four appearances for Spain at the 2023 Women's World Cup

Spain's National Sports Council say they "deeply regret" honouring influencer Ivana Icardi, instead of World Cup-winning captain Ivana Andres.

The Spanish government wanted to reward the national side for its World Cup success with the Royal Order of Sports Merit.

It published a list of recipients in Tuesday's Official State Gazette.

Icardi, the sister of Argentina footballer Mauro, was mistakenly named on the list.

CSD say the blunder was "human error".

It comes a day after the Spanish Football Federation issued an apology to the "whole of the football world" for the "totally unacceptable behaviour" of Luis Rubiales, who has been suspended from his role as president after kissing forward Jenni Hermoso, which she says was not consensual.

A correction was made in Wednesday's edition, with Andres replacing celebrity Icardi, who has appeared on several Spanish reality shows.

Andres is the captain of Liga F club Real Madrid and lifted Spain's first Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand last month.

Ivana Andres posted a meme on her social media

Wednesday's edition of the Official State Gazette also carried a further correction after midfielder Aitana Bonmati - who was named World Cup player of the tournament and Uefa Player of the Year - had her name misspelt.