Antony has made four appearances for Manchester United so far this season

Manchester United say they are taking allegations made against winger Antony "seriously" after he was accused of abusing his former girlfriend.

Brazilian news outlet UOL published allegations external-link made by Antony's ex-partner on Monday.

Police in Sao Paulo and Greater Manchester are investigating the claims, which the player has denied.

The 23-year-old was withdrawn from the Brazil squad after news of the allegations emerged.

United said: "Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the police are conducting enquiries. Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

"As a club we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse."

Antony said on social media: "I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made."

Antony is accused of attacking his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin "with a headbutt" in a Manchester hotel room on 15 January, leaving her with a cut head which needed treatment from a doctor.

She also alleges she was punched in the chest, causing damage to a silicone breast implant, which required corrective surgery.

Antony added in his statement on Monday that his relationship with his former partner was "tumultuous", but insisted he "never committed any physical aggression".

He also released a statement in June saying he had been falsely accused by his former girlfriend of domestic violence.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it is "aware of the allegations made and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this report".

It added: "We will not be commenting any further at this time."