Tatiana Pinto played every minute of this summer's Women's World Cup for Portugal

Brighton have signed Portugal midfielder Tatiana Pinto from Levante for undisclosed terms.

The 29-year-old helped Spanish side Levante to a third-place finish in the league last season and a spot in this season's Women's Champions League.

Pinto's debut could come in Brighton's first game of the season against West Ham on 8 October.

Brighton boss Melissa Phillips described Pinto as a "talented and experienced player".

Phillips added the Portuguese midfielder will "add a dominant and creative flair to our attacking lines".

The move is a return to the Women's Super League for Pinto after previously playing for Bristol City in 2016, before moving to Sporting Lisbon then Levante.

Brighton have also signed defender Li Mengwen, Maria Thorisdottir and Vicky Losada this summer.

With more than 100 caps for Portugal, Pinto was an essential part of her national team as she played every minute of the recent Women's World Cup.