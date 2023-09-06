Last updated on .From the section Wales

Carrie Jones played for Leicester City on loan last season

Wales midfielder Carrie Jones has joined Bristol City on a three-year contract from fellow Women's Super League club Manchester United.

The 20-year-old came through United's Under-21 academy and spent last season on loan with Leicester City.

"I'm really happy to be here and I can't wait to get started," Jones told the Bristol City website.

"It's exciting to be part of a team that's been newly promoted so it's a privilege to have signed."

Jones won her first cap for Wales aged 15 while at Cardiff City Ladies, coming on as a late substitute against the Faroe Islands in August 2019.

She scored her first and second international goals against Greece and Finland in 2022.

Jones will be reunited with Bristol head coach Lauren Smith, who was part of the Wales set-up under former boss Jayne Ludlow.

"I've worked with Lauren previously when I was at Cardiff so having the chance to play for her again is a really exciting opportunity," Jones said.

"I'm really grateful to know the head coach already because when you walk into a new team and a new environment it's very refreshing to have a friendly face.

"I'm very lucky to know a few of the girls too having played alongside Ffion [Morgan], Ella [Powell] and Liv [Clark] with Wales and they've been really lovely and welcomed me into the group."