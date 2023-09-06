Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong has scored 31 goals in 106 appearances for the club

Wrexham have apologised to Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong after his proposed signing on transfer deadline day failed to get over the line.

The Welsh club had agreed terms with their League Two rivals for the 27-year-old but missed the 23:00 BST cut-off point on Friday, 1 September.

Wrexham had considered an appeal to the EFL but have decided "there is no reasonable chance of success".

Harrogate had announced on Friday night that Armstrong had joined Wrexham.

"Having reviewed the additional information received from the EFL and considered this in the context of the submission of the documents for the transfer of Luke Armstrong from Harrogate Town, the club have determined there is no reasonable chance of success if we were to appeal the EFL's decision to reject the transfer," Wrexham said in a statement.

"We wish to apologise to Luke as we were unable to complete the transfer by the deadline and Harrogate Town, who we are sure will be as disappointed as we are that the transfer will not now be completed in this window.

"The club will be reviewing the circumstances and processes that have led to this outcome with all the relevant parties."

In a previous statement issued on Saturday morning, Wrexham had said: "The required documentation and clearance requests could not be completed in time and Armstrong's registration has been rejected."