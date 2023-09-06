Last updated on .From the section Torquay

Brett McGavin came through the youth system at Ipswich Town and signed for Torquay United in the summer of 2022

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson has hailed the impact of recalled midfielder Brett McGavin after his side's 3-0 win over Farnborough.

McGavin impressed as Ryan Jarvis gave the Gulls a 39th-minute lead before Bradley Ash doubled the tally with 21 minutes left to play.

Jarvis scored a penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time as the Gulls won for the fifth time in six games.

The victory lifted Torquay into fourth place in National League South.

"It was a fantastic performance, and we know that he's got that game in him," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"He's a confidence player and we spoke to him and asked can you handle it and if it doesn't go well can you handle it?

"Change your thoughts, change your world, all that sort of stuff.

"But he's got the ability to do that, and we wanted somebody who could switch the play, who we could play through, who could give us an extra pass.

"We had to take him out of the fray for a little while because we didn't want him to get less effective because of less and less confidence.

"But today we found the player that we brought in."