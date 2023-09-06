Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lauren Davidson and Brenna Lovera scored Glasgow City's goals

Glasgow City are through to their group final in Champions League qualifying after a deserved 2-0 victory over Shelbourne in Siauliai, Lithuania.

Second-half goals from Brenna Lovera and Lauren Davidson took the Scottish champions' safely past their Irish counterparts.

City will face either Lithuanian hosts Gintra or Cardiff City, who play later, in their mini-final on Saturday.

Celtic face Denmark's Brondby in their semi-final in Norway on Wednesday.

The Scottish league runners-up will face either hosts Valerenga or Minsk of Belarus in their group final.

Winners of each group progress to a two-leg second-round play-off round for the right to reach the group-stage proper.

More to follow.