Lauren Davidson and Brenna Lovera scored Glasgow City's goals

Glasgow City are through to their group final in Champions League qualifying after a deserved 2-0 victory over Shelbourne in Lithuania.

Second-half goals from Brenna Lovera and Lauren Davidson took the Scottish champions' safely past their Irish counterparts.

City will face either Lithuanian hosts Gintra or Cardiff City, who play later, in their mini-final on Saturday.

Celtic face Denmark's Brondby in their semi-final in Norway on Wednesday.

The Scottish league runners-up will face either hosts Valerenga or Minsk of Belarus in their group final.

Winners of each group progress to a two-leg second-round play-off round for the right to reach the group-stage proper.

City started brightly at Siauliai City Stadium, with winger Linda Motlhalo glancing a header wide before midfielder Kinga Kozak fired against the crossbar and forward Cori Sullivan was unable to finish on the rebound.

Shelbourne striker Noelle Murray fired over before play became bogged down in midfield until City upped the anti in the closing minutes of the first half.

Striker Brenna Lovera's curling effort was turned wide superbly by goalkeeper Amanda McQuillan at full stretch.

McQullian then clawed a Lovera header off the line and, when it fell to Linda Motlhalo, the midfielder's shot curled just wide of the far post.

City survived a scare as Christie Gray was played in behind the defence one-on-one with Lee Gibson, but the Scotland goalkeeper beat away the Canadian striker's effort.

Lovera headed straight at McQuillan as City broke up the other end but moments later made amends as she powered into the box, leaving a couple of defenders in her wake, before flicking past the goalkeeper.

Scotland winger Davidson followed suit with a strong run and finish from an acute angle that beat McQuillan at her front post.

City were now in control as Shelbourne, perhaps weakened by several summer departures, rarely threatened a comeback.