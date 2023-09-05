Last updated on .From the section Football

Kasper Schmeichel began his career at Manchester City and also had permanent spells at Notts County and Leeds United before joining Leicester City in 2011

Former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has signed a one-year contract with Belgian side Anderlecht.

The 36-year-old was a free agent after leaving Nice by mutual consent last week, which meant he could join a new club outside the transfer window.

"Anderlecht is just a massive club," said the Denmark goalkeeper.

"Former team-mates from different places have always talked so highly and warmly of this place. It was something I really wanted to become part of."

Schmeichel made 46 appearances in all competitions for Nice last season after joining the Ligue 1 side on a free transfer from Leicester.

The goalkeeper, who has 93 caps, made 479 appearances in 11 years with the Foxes, during which time he won the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield.

