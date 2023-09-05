Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Elliot Anderson has featured as a substitute for Newcastle so far this season season

Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Cyprus v Scotland Date: Friday, 8 September Venue: AEK Arena, Larnaca Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer

Elliot Anderson has withdrawn from Scotland's squad for the matches with Cyprus and England because of injury.

The Newcastle midfielder, 20, received a first senior call-up last month with national boss Steve Clarke saying there had been "good discussions" with the player and his family.

Born in Whitley Bay, he represented Scotland at youth level, qualifying through his grandmother.

The Scots visit Cyprus for Friday's Euro 2024 qualifier (19:45 BST).

And they host England in a friendly the following Tuesday.

Anderson, used as a substitute in Newcastle's first four Premier League outings this season, briefly switched his allegiance to England Under-19s in 2021. He returned for one Scotland Under-21 appearance last year before turning down further calls at that level.

He is still eligible to play for either nation as he has yet to receive a full cap for either country.

Scotland have not yet called up a replacement.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Norwich), Liam Kelly (Motherwell), Zander Clark (Hearts)

Defenders: Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Ryan Porteous (Watford), John Souttar (Rangers), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Nathan Patterson (Everton)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich)

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lyndon Dykes (QPR), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Kevin Nisbet (Millwall)