Last updated on .From the section England

Bukayo Saka scored a 13-minute hat-trick in June's European Championship qualifying rout against North Macedonia

Bukayo Saka has been named England men's player of the year for the second season running.

The Arsenal winger, who turned 22 on Tuesday, came top of the supporter vote to retain the award he won in 2021-22.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham was second in the ballot with England captain and all-time top scorer Harry Kane third.

Saka has scored seven England goals in 10 caps over the past year, including a first career hat-trick in a 7-0 win over North Macedonia at Old Trafford.

He netted three times for the Three Lions at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, scoring twice in the 6-2 opening group-stage win over Iran and once in the 3-0 last-16 victory against Senegal.

Saka, who was also named PFA young player of the year for his club form last season, has 11 England goals in 28 caps.

He is again among England boss Gareth Southgate's squad for Saturday's European Championship qualifier against Ukraine in Wroclaw and Tuesday's friendly with Scotland in Glasgow.

The 2022-23 England women's player of the year will be announced later in September.

The Lionesses reached the 2023 Women's World Cup final, finishing runners-up to Spain, with goalkeeper Mary Earps and forwards Lauren James, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo among the players to impress.