Close menu
Women's Champions League - Qualifying First Round
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women3Linköpings WomenLinköpings Women0

Arsenal 3-0 Linkopings: English side win Women's Champions League qualifier

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal's players celebrate scoring
Arsenal scored three times in the second half to progress to the final of the first qualifying round

Arsenal beat Linkopings in the semi-final of the first round of Women's Champions League qualifying.

The London side will face either Paris FC or Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih of Ukraine on Saturday for a place in the second round - the stage before the groups.

Alessia Russo, Amanda Ilestedt and Cloe Lacasse all made their Arsenal debuts.

All of the goals came in the second half in Sweden - Caitlin Foord and Lina Hurtig netted headers before Stina Blackstenius's late third.

Arsenal, who had England international Beth Mead on the bench after nine months out with a knee injury, missed a host of chances, with Kim Little having an early penalty saved.

Paris and Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih play in the other semi-final of Arsenal's section at 20:00 BST on Wednesday. Saturday's final will also be in Linkopings.

The 2023-24 Women's Super League season starts on 1 October, with Arsenal, who finished second last season, beginning their campaign against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 15McCabeBooked at 68mins
  • 16MaritzSubstituted forCatleyat 61'minutes
  • 10LittleSubstituted forPelovaat 72'minutes
  • 28Ilestedt
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 19Foord
  • 12MaanumSubstituted forBeattieat 82'minutes
  • 13Wälti
  • 24LacasseSubstituted forHurtigat 61'minutes
  • 23RussoSubstituted forBlacksteniusat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 7Catley
  • 9Mead
  • 14D'Angelo
  • 17Hurtig
  • 20Queiroz Costa
  • 21Pelova
  • 22Kühl
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 40Williams
  • 53Lia

Linköpings Women

  • 1Andersson
  • 18De JonghSubstituted forSavingat 88'minutes
  • 10Lennartsson
  • 21Lennartsson
  • 4ÖstlundSubstituted forBrennat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17KarlssonSubstituted forBeardat 20'minutes
  • 29Momiki
  • 6Takarada
  • 23KapocsSubstituted forBjörkat 88'minutes
  • 9Tandberg
  • 22Selerud

Substitutes

  • 2Elofsson
  • 5Beard
  • 8Svedberg
  • 11Özdemir
  • 12Saving
  • 13Lundin
  • 14Abam
  • 15Björk
  • 16Brenn
  • 20Wiklund
  • 26Koss
Referee:
Deborah Anex
Watch on iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 6th September 2023

  • Gintra WomenGintra Women2Cardiff City WomenCardiff City Women0
  • Arsenal WomenArsenal Women3Linköpings WomenLinköpings Women0
  • Ferencvárosi TC WomenFerencvárosi TC Women2Maccabi Kiryat Gat WomenMaccabi Kiryat Gat Women2
    Maccabi Kiryat Gat Women win 3-1 on penalties
  • Apollon Limassol WomenApollon Limassol Women9Ljuboten WomenLjuboten Women0
  • Glasgow CityGlasgow City2Shelbourne LadiesShelbourne Ladies0
  • Vorskla Poltava WomenVorskla Poltava Women4Flora WomenFlora Women3
  • Valur WomenValur Women2Fomget Gençlik WomenFomget Gençlik Women1
  • Juventus FemminileJuventus Femminile6Okzhetpes WomenOkzhetpes Women0
  • Levante FemeninoLevante Femenino4Stjarnan WomenStjarnan Women0
  • Brann WomenBrann Women5Lokomotiv Stara Zagora WomenLokomotiv Stara Zagora Women0
  • Brøndby IF WomenBrøndby IF Women0CelticCeltic1
  • BIIK Kazygurt WomenBIIK Kazygurt Women0SFK Riga WomenSFK Riga Women1

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women65101911816
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines6312115610
3Real Madrid Femenino62229638
4Vllaznia Femra6006128-270

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies64201951414
2Roma Femminile6411168813
3St. Pölten Women6114722-154
4Slavia Prague Women602418-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women64111951413
2Lyon Féminines6321106411
3Juventus Femminile62319369
4Zürich Women6006226-240

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino65012962315
2FC Bayern München Ladies6501147715
3Benfica Women6204821-136
4Rosengård Women6006320-170
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport