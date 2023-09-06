Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal scored three times in the second half to progress to the final of the first qualifying round

Arsenal beat Linkopings in the semi-final of the first round of Women's Champions League qualifying.

The London side will face either Paris FC or Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih of Ukraine on Saturday for a place in the second round - the stage before the groups.

Alessia Russo, Amanda Ilestedt and Cloe Lacasse all made their Arsenal debuts.

All of the goals came in the second half in Sweden - Caitlin Foord and Lina Hurtig netted headers before Stina Blackstenius's late third.

Arsenal, who had England international Beth Mead on the bench after nine months out with a knee injury, missed a host of chances, with Kim Little having an early penalty saved.

Paris and Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih play in the other semi-final of Arsenal's section at 20:00 BST on Wednesday. Saturday's final will also be in Linkopings.

The 2023-24 Women's Super League season starts on 1 October, with Arsenal, who finished second last season, beginning their campaign against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium.