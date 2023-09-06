Arsenal beat Linkopings in the semi-final of the first round of Women's Champions League qualifying.
The London side will face either Paris FC or Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih of Ukraine on Saturday for a place in the second round - the stage before the groups.
Alessia Russo, Amanda Ilestedt and Cloe Lacasse all made their Arsenal debuts.
All of the goals came in the second half in Sweden - Caitlin Foord and Lina Hurtig netted headers before Stina Blackstenius's late third.
Arsenal, who had England international Beth Mead on the bench after nine months out with a knee injury, missed a host of chances, with Kim Little having an early penalty saved.
Paris and Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih play in the other semi-final of Arsenal's section at 20:00 BST on Wednesday. Saturday's final will also be in Linkopings.
The 2023-24 Women's Super League season starts on 1 October, with Arsenal, who finished second last season, beginning their campaign against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
- 1Zinsberger
- 15McCabeBooked at 68mins
- 16MaritzSubstituted forCatleyat 61'minutes
- 10LittleSubstituted forPelovaat 72'minutes
- 28Ilestedt
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 19Foord
- 12MaanumSubstituted forBeattieat 82'minutes
- 13Wälti
- 24LacasseSubstituted forHurtigat 61'minutes
- 23RussoSubstituted forBlacksteniusat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 7Catley
- 9Mead
- 14D'Angelo
- 17Hurtig
- 20Queiroz Costa
- 21Pelova
- 22Kühl
- 25Blackstenius
- 40Williams
- 53Lia
Linköpings Women
- 1Andersson
- 18De JonghSubstituted forSavingat 88'minutes
- 10Lennartsson
- 21Lennartsson
- 4ÖstlundSubstituted forBrennat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17KarlssonSubstituted forBeardat 20'minutes
- 29Momiki
- 6Takarada
- 23KapocsSubstituted forBjörkat 88'minutes
- 9Tandberg
- 22Selerud
Substitutes
- 2Elofsson
- 5Beard
- 8Svedberg
- 11Özdemir
- 12Saving
- 13Lundin
- 14Abam
- 15Björk
- 16Brenn
- 20Wiklund
- 26Koss
- Referee:
- Deborah Anex
