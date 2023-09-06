Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat, who led Yokohama F Marinos to the J-League title, is being considered as a replacement should manager Michael Beale leave the Ibrox club and contact has been made with the 50-year-old. (Aussie Scout) external-link

Claims that Rangers have contacted Kevin Muscat over replacing Michael Beale as manager are unfounded, according to sources at the Glasgow club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian would have to pay Central Coast Mariners £50,000 in compensation should they choose Nick Montgomery as their new manager. (Daily Record) external-link

Heart of Midlothian are eyeing new right-backs following on-loan Odel Offiah's return to Brighton & Hove Albion after suffering an emergency medical issue on the training pitch that led to the 20-year-old being taken to hospital. (The Scotsman) external-link

Carl Starfelt says he was shocked that Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers had suggested the centre-half had transferred to Celta Vigo as he wanted to be closer to Jacynta, who had left Celtic's women's team for Sporting Lisbon, and the Swede stressed that footballing reasons were the main factor rather than his love life. (Expressen) external-link

South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann says Celtic's signing of Oh Hyeon-gyu, Yang Hyun-jun and Kwon Hyeok-kyu will prove to be bargain purchases for the Scottish champions and will help the trio reach a new level with the national team. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has thanked national head coach Steve Clarke for sticking by him while his game time was being limited at Arsenal before his loan move to Real Sociedad. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Lowland League club East Kilbride made a late offer to sign the Robbie Ure after the 19-year-old's release by Rangers - only to be told the forward had agreed to join Anderlecht. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell has been pictured in a leg brace following his side's defeat by Celtic on Sunday. (The National) external-link

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has described as "nothing serious" the injury problem facing Rangers left-back Borna Barisic, who sat out Sunday's Old Firm derby. (The National) external-link

Celtic winger Saed Haksabanovic has left his national team manager irate after declining to play for Montenegro in their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers ,with the 24-year-old citing his deadline-day loan move to English Championship club Stoke City. (Daily Record) external-link

AI could replace match officials within the next 30 years, an expert in the field believes. (The National) external-link