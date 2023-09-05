Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Jack Fitzwater has played 52 times in the EFL for Walsall, Chesterfield and Forest Green Rovers

Exeter City have signed former Livingston centre-back Jack Fitzwater.

The 25-year-old free agent has agreed a two-year contract at the League One leaders after leaving the Scottish top-flight side in the summer.

He scored eight goals in 107 games for Livingston after joining from West Bromwich Albion in July 2020.

He made one FA Cup appearance for the Baggies and has EFL experience from loan spells at Chesterfield, Forest Green Rovers and Walsall.

"Jack is someone we had tracked for quite a while and I have had great references from contacts up in Scotland," Exeter manager Gary Caldwell told the club website.

"He has played a lot of games and fits the profile of player we are looking for, he comes into an already strong defensive unit and provides competition in that area.

"He has a really big future and we always look to bring in players who look to develop and improve."

Fitzwater is the 11th new player to move to Exeter since the end of last season, with the Grecians beginning the campaign with four wins and a draw from six games to lead the early League One table on goal difference.

