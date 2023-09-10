Close menu
Scottish Women's Premier League
Partick Thistle WomenPartick Thistle Women0MotherwellMotherwell0

Partick Thistle Women v Motherwell

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Partick Thistle Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Cunningham
  • 3LawtonSubstituted forDochertyat 6'minutesBooked at 26mins
  • 15Taylor
  • 5Falconer
  • 2Slater
  • 6McGowan
  • 14Bulloch
  • 7Hay
  • 30Sinclair
  • 27Longcake
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 1Easdon
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Adams
  • 16Wright
  • 17Ferguson
  • 18Robb
  • 19Munro
  • 21Robinson
  • 22McQuillan

Motherwell

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Mutch
  • 14Inglis
  • 5Addie
  • 4Watson
  • 21McGonigle
  • 19Boyes
  • 6Anderson
  • 8Rice
  • 20Collins
  • 17McDonald-Nguah
  • 9Boyce

Substitutes

  • 1Cameron
  • 3Rafferty
  • 15Cunningham
  • 22Canavan
  • 23Gibb
  • 26McCartney
  • 28Cunningham
  • 32MacPhail
Referee:
Thomas Denholm

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick Thistle WomenAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away6

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic55003433115
2Rangers54101541113
3Glasgow City54101321113
4Partick Thistle Women6312124810
5Motherwell6312118310
6Hearts530210469
7Aberdeen Women5302910-19
8Hibernian5122810-25
9Spartans6114417-134
10Dundee United Women5113519-144
11Hamilton Academical Women5005423-190
12Montrose Women6006324-210
View full Scottish Women's Premier League table

Top Stories