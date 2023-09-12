Last updated on .From the section Football

The ball nestles in the top corner as Rocco Vata scores the opener against San Marino

Rocco Vata's double helped Republic of Ireland to a 3-0 victory over San Marino in their U21 Euro 2025 qualifier in Cork.

Sinclair Armstrong set up the Celtic teenager to fire high into the net for an eighth-minute opener.

Vata netted his second goal on the stroke of half-time with a near-post finish past keeper Pietro Amici.

Armstrong chested in the third from close range as the Republic made it two wins from their opening two qualifiers.

They started as firm favourites for the three points against a San Marino team which has not found the net in a qualifier since 2017.

Jim Crawford handed out first competitive starts to five players in front of a big crowd at Turner's Cross.

The Irish started the campaign with a over Turkey at the same venue on Saturday.

The hosts were trailing 2-1 with three minutes remaining before goals from Zak Gilsenan and Aidomo Emakhu clinched a comeback victory.