Match ends, Republic of Ireland U21 3, San Marino U21 0.
Rocco Vata's double helped Republic of Ireland to a 3-0 victory over San Marino in their U21 Euro 2025 qualifier in Cork.
Sinclair Armstrong set up the Celtic teenager to fire high into the net for an eighth-minute opener.
Vata netted his second goal on the stroke of half-time with a near-post finish past keeper Pietro Amici.
Armstrong chested in the third from close range as the Republic made it two wins from their opening two qualifiers.
They started as firm favourites for the three points against a San Marino team which has not found the net in a qualifier since 2017.
Jim Crawford handed out first competitive starts to five players in front of a big crowd at Turner's Cross.
The Irish started the campaign with a over Turkey at the same venue on Saturday.
The hosts were trailing 2-1 with three minutes remaining before goals from Zak Gilsenan and Aidomo Emakhu clinched a comeback victory.
Republic of Ireland U21
- 1Keeley
- 12Curtis
- 2AbankwahBooked at 81mins
- 4Lawal
- 3Furlong
- 6HealySubstituted forMcJannetat 79'minutes
- 19AdeekoSubstituted forPhillipsat 69'minutes
- 7VataSubstituted forGilsenanat 69'minutes
- 10Moran
- 11SpringettSubstituted forEmakhuat 69'minutes
- 9ArmstrongSubstituted forCartyat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 5MacNulty
- 8Phillips
- 13Murphy
- 14McJannet
- 16Cahill
- 17Grehan
- 20Carty
- 21Gilsenan
- 22Emakhu
San Marino U21
- 1Amici
- 20GiambalvoSubstituted forD'Addarioat 71'minutes
- 3SancisiBooked at 46mins
- 5MatteoniBooked at 62mins
- 2GiocondiSubstituted forGuidiat 71'minutes
- 4Toccaceli
- 8ZannoniSubstituted forDolciniat 83'minutes
- 14SensoliSubstituted forSancisiat 59'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 7Contadini
- 19Famiglietti
- 10SantiSubstituted forPasoliniat 83'minutes
- 6Pasolini
- 9D'Addario
- 11Sancisi
- 12Battistini
- 13Guidi
- 15Severi
- 16Dolcini
- 17Pasolini
- 18Gatti
- Antoine Chiaramonti
