Andrew Moran in action against Ravil Tagir at Turner's Cross

An injury-time goal from Aidomo Emakhu ensured that the Republic of Ireland Under-21s began their European Championship qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over Turkey at Turner's Cross.

The hosts were trailing 2-1 with three minutes remaining when Zak Gilsenan equalised from the penalty spot.

Emakhu then found the net after meeting a cross to the back post.

A Kenan Yildiz penalty had given Turkey the lead, Andrew Moran levelled, but Cihan Canak restored his side's lead.

The Irish started in the ascendancy but the visitors went in front in the 18th minute when Yildiz converted from the spot after Erencan Yardimci had been fouled.

Jim Crawford's side responded 11 minutes into the second half as Moran scored with a half-volley after Yildiz could only clear Sean Roughan's corner into his path on the edge of the area.

Canak turned in a cross in the 76th minute but the Republic responded again through Gilsenan's penalty following a foul on Moran.

Emakhu's winner six minutes into stoppage time sparked jubilation among the home team, with the celebrations tempered slightly by Roughan's late dismissal two minutes after the decisive goal.