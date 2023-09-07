Match ends, Northern Ireland U21 0, Luxembourg U21 1.
Tommy Wright's reign as Northern Ireland Under-21 manager got off to a losing start as they were beaten 1-0 by Luxembourg in their opening Euro 2025 qualifier at Mourneview Park.
James Rodrigues' 13th-minute strike secured the visitors the points.
Wright's side managed only one shot on target despite dominating possession for long periods.
Luxembourg's winner came as Rodrigues lashed in a rebound after Selim Turping had struck a post with a fierce shot.
Callum Marshall hammered an effort into the side-netting as the hosts looked to respond before the break.
JJ McKiernan then had their best opportunity in the 54th minute after Carl Johnston took a long pass in his stride and picked him out in the box.
McKiernan met the ball with a good first-time shot on the slide but goalkeeper Eldin Latik stretched to tip around a post.
Jamie McDonnell got behind the defence for a late chance but put his shot wide.
The Northern Ireland Under-21s will hope to pick themselves up for their next outing against Ukraine in Poprad, Slovakia, on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Northern Ireland U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McMullan
- 15Robinson
- 5McClelland
- 4ForbesSubstituted forMcDonnellat 62'minutes
- 14GlynnSubstituted forStewartat 62'minutes
- 2Johnston
- 6McCannSubstituted forDevlinat 78'minutes
- 8Kelly
- 10McKiernanSubstituted forMcGuckinat 70'minutes
- 9Marshall
- 17McKeeSubstituted forMcCauslandat 70'minutesBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 3Stewart
- 7Devlin
- 11McGuckin
- 12Clarke
- 16McDonnell
- 18McCausland
- 20Farquhar
- 21Allen
- 22Lindsay
Luxembourg U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Latik
- 2Torres
- 15AgostinelliBooked at 87mins
- 14Fernandes
- 5Sinner
- 3Lohei
- 16IrigoyenSubstituted forRosslerat 90+2'minutes
- 8Martins
- 13MonteiroBooked at 52minsSubstituted forEnglaroat 77'minutes
- 11TurpingSubstituted forCardosoat 77'minutes
- 7RodriguesSubstituted forCorreiaat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Do Rego
- 4Englaro
- 6Latic
- 9Preljevic
- 10Correia
- 17Rossler
- 18Viegas
- 19Cardoso
- 20Luís Afonso
- Referee:
- Andreas Argyrou
Live Text
