Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U210Luxembourg U21Luxembourg U211

NI U21s 0-1 Luxembourg U21s: Tommy Wright makes losing start in opening qualifier

Tommy Wright won 31 caps for Northern Ireland during his goalkeeping career
Tommy Wright was appointed as Northern Ireland Under-21 manager last month

Tommy Wright's reign as Northern Ireland Under-21 manager got off to a losing start as they were beaten 1-0 by Luxembourg in their opening Euro 2025 qualifier at Mourneview Park.

James Rodrigues' 13th-minute strike secured the visitors the points.

Wright's side managed only one shot on target despite dominating possession for long periods.

Luxembourg's winner came as Rodrigues lashed in a rebound after Selim Turping had struck a post with a fierce shot.

Callum Marshall hammered an effort into the side-netting as the hosts looked to respond before the break.

JJ McKiernan then had their best opportunity in the 54th minute after Carl Johnston took a long pass in his stride and picked him out in the box.

McKiernan met the ball with a good first-time shot on the slide but goalkeeper Eldin Latik stretched to tip around a post.

Jamie McDonnell got behind the defence for a late chance but put his shot wide.

The Northern Ireland Under-21s will hope to pick themselves up for their next outing against Ukraine in Poprad, Slovakia, on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Northern Ireland U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McMullan
  • 15Robinson
  • 5McClelland
  • 4ForbesSubstituted forMcDonnellat 62'minutes
  • 14GlynnSubstituted forStewartat 62'minutes
  • 2Johnston
  • 6McCannSubstituted forDevlinat 78'minutes
  • 8Kelly
  • 10McKiernanSubstituted forMcGuckinat 70'minutes
  • 9Marshall
  • 17McKeeSubstituted forMcCauslandat 70'minutesBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 3Stewart
  • 7Devlin
  • 11McGuckin
  • 12Clarke
  • 16McDonnell
  • 18McCausland
  • 20Farquhar
  • 21Allen
  • 22Lindsay

Luxembourg U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Latik
  • 2Torres
  • 15AgostinelliBooked at 87mins
  • 14Fernandes
  • 5Sinner
  • 3Lohei
  • 16IrigoyenSubstituted forRosslerat 90+2'minutes
  • 8Martins
  • 13MonteiroBooked at 52minsSubstituted forEnglaroat 77'minutes
  • 11TurpingSubstituted forCardosoat 77'minutes
  • 7RodriguesSubstituted forCorreiaat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Do Rego
  • 4Englaro
  • 6Latic
  • 9Preljevic
  • 10Correia
  • 17Rossler
  • 18Viegas
  • 19Cardoso
  • 20Luís Afonso
Referee:
Andreas Argyrou

Top Stories