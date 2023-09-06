Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Jonathan Tomkinson has made three competitive appearances for Norwich and featured for the Canaries in pre-season

Bradford City have signed Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson on a season-long loan deal.

The Bantams have received clearance from the Football Association that the deal was completed before the transfer deadline at 23:00 BST last Friday.

The 21-year-old American had a loan spell in League Two with Stevenage last season and made seven appearances as they won promotion.

He could make his debut in Saturday's home game against Grimsby Town.

