Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Kieran Sadlier is a former Republic or Ireland Under-21 internatinal

Wycombe Wanderers have signed forward Kieran Sadlier following his recent release from League One rivals Bolton.

The 28-year-old scored nine goals in 45 appearances for the Trotters and left the Toughsheet Community Stadium with less than a year left on his deal.

Sadlier also had a loan spell at Leyton Orient last season, helping them win League Two promotion as champions.

The former West Ham academy player is Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield's 12th signing of the summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.