Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City and Rangers drew 1-1 in front of more than 1,000 fans in Cumbernauld

A record number of fans attended Scottish Women's Premier League matches during August, the governing body has announced.

The 8,234 figure compares to 6,391 during the same month last year - a near 30% increase.

The highest attendance was 1,196, despite BBC Alba live TV coverage, at Broadwood Stadium as Rangers entertained champions Glasgow City.

Montrose had a club record 459 attend their SWPL1 debut at home to Celtic.

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre is confident total attendances will exceed the 100,000 mark reached last season.

"It's fantastic that Tynecastle and Easter Road have already been confirmed as the venues for the upcoming derby matches between Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian," she added.

"This Sunday's match between the two sides at Tynecastle provides a fantastic opportunity for fans to watch elite women's football in one of the best stadiums in the country."

That game will also be shown live on BBC Alba from 16:10 BST, with Partick Thistle v Motherwell at Petershill Park also being streamed on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.