Jordan Henderson made 492 appearances for Liverpool before his summer move to Al-Ettifaq

England midfielder Jordan Henderson says he was "really hurt" after being criticised for joining Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson, who joined the Saudi club from Liverpool in July, has been a vocal ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

His move has been criticised by some LGBTQ+ campaigners, as same-sex sexual activity is illegal in Saudi Arabia.

"My intention was never, ever to hurt anyone. My intention has always been to help causes and communities," Henderson told the Athletic. external-link

"There can be a lot of criticism, a lot of negativity around me as a person. And that was difficult to take. I do care about different causes that I've been involved in, and different communities… I do care. And for people to criticise and say that I'd turned my back on them really, really hurt me.

"All I can say is that I apologise, I'm sorry that I've made them feel that way. But I haven't changed as a person."

The 33-year-old wrote a long piece for the Liverpool matchday programme in November 2021, expressing support for Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.

With his Saudi switch, Henderson has reunited with former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard, who was appointed manager of Al-Ettifaq in July.

Henderson said: "I've gone above and beyond to help [the LGBTQ+ community]. I've worn the laces. I've worn the armband. I've spoken to people in that community to try to use my profile to help them. That's all I've ever tried to do.

"When I hear stuff like, 'You've turned your back on us', that hurts me. I do care. I have family and friends in the LGBTQ+ community."

