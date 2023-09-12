Close menu
European Championship - Qualifying Group C
ItalyItaly2UkraineUkraine1

Italy 2-1 Ukraine: Davide Frattesi double secures crucial win for hosts in Euro 2024 qualifying

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Davide Frattesi scores for Italy
Davide Frattesi only made his international debut for Italy in June 2022

Davide Frattesi scored twice as Italy claimed a crucial win over Ukraine to keep alive their hopes of reaching Euro 2024.

After a 1-1 draw in North Macedonia, the defending European champions were third in Group C.

But Frattesi, on loan at Sassuolo from Inter Milan, scored twice in the first 29 minutes to put Italy in charge.

Andriy Yarmolenko pulled one back, but it was not enough to deny Italy as they moved above Ukraine into second place.

England, who beat Scotland 3-1 in a friendly at Hampden Park, lead the section on 13 points from five games with Italy on seven points from four matches.

Ukraine and North Macedonia both have seven points from five matches, with only the top two sides at the end of the group phase qualifying for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Italy play Malta at home in their next qualifier on 14 October before a match against England at Wembley three days later.

Line-ups

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1G Donnarumma
  • 2Di Lorenzo
  • 15Scalvini
  • 23Bastoni
  • 3DimarcoSubstituted forBiraghiat 58'minutes
  • 8Frattesi
  • 5Locatelli
  • 18BarellaSubstituted forCristanteat 84'minutes
  • 21ZanioloSubstituted forOrsoliniat 72'minutes
  • 10RaspadoriSubstituted forReteguiat 72'minutes
  • 20ZaccagniSubstituted forGnontoat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Biraghi
  • 6Romagnoli
  • 7Orsolini
  • 9Retegui
  • 11Gnonto
  • 12Vicario
  • 13Darmian
  • 14Pessina
  • 16Cristante
  • 17Immobile
  • 19Casale
  • 22Meret

Ukraine

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bushchan
  • 2KonoplyaBooked at 62mins
  • 13ZabarnyiBooked at 78mins
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 16MykolenkoBooked at 38mins
  • 6StepanenkoBooked at 76minsSubstituted forSydorchukat 84'minutes
  • 17ZinchenkoSubstituted forBuyalskyiat 75'minutes
  • 7YarmolenkoSubstituted forMudrykat 58'minutes
  • 8Sudakov
  • 15TsygankovSubstituted forVanatat 75'minutes
  • 11DovbykSubstituted forYaremchukat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Mykhailichenko
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 9Yaremchuk
  • 10Mudryk
  • 12Trubin
  • 14Buyalskyi
  • 18Vanat
  • 19Popov
  • 20Zubkov
  • 21Karavaev
  • 22Nazaryna
  • 23Lunin
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamUkraine
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home22
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Italy 2, Ukraine 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Italy 2, Ukraine 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vladyslav Vanat (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Heorhii Sudakov.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Italy) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Yukhym Konoplya.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mateo Retegui (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Riccardo Orsolini (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Ukraine).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yukhym Konoplya (Ukraine) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk with a cross.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Ukraine. Serhii Sydorchuk replaces Taras Stepanenko.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy. Bryan Cristante replaces Nicolò Barella.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mykhailo Mudryk (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Italy).

  15. Post update

    Vitalii Buyalskyi (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicolò Barella (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Gnonto.

  17. Booking

    Illia Zabarnyi (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Mateo Retegui (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Illia Zabarnyi (Ukraine).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Italy).

