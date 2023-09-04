Nick Montgomery has already bid his farewells to his Central Coast Mariners squad as he prepared to meet the Easter Road hierarchy about Hibernian's management vacancy and the former Scotland Under-21 midfielder would take assistant coach Sergio Raimundo with him if appointed. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hibs striker Adam Le Fondre says he scored for Sydney every time he played against Nick Montgomery's Central Coast Mariners, leading to the prospective Easter Road manager trying to sign him every year during his stay in the A-League. (The Scotsman) external-link

Mathias Kvistgaarden has described Celtic as "a huge club" but says he is now focused on Brondby after the Danish club rejected a £3.5m approach from the Scottish champions as they were holding out for £6m for the 21-year-old striker. (The Herald) external-link

On-loan defender Odel Offiah has returned to Brighton & Hove Albion from Heart of Midlothian after a medical incident led to the player needing hospital treatment. (The Scotsman) external-link

Richard Jensen has revealed he sought the advice of Finland team-mate Glen Kamara, the midfielder who moved to Leeds United from Rangers this summer, before the centre-half completed his own transfer for around £400,000 from Gornik Zabrze to Aberdeen. (Daily Record) external-link

Kieran Tierney admitted he was nervous about making his Real Sociedad debut on loan from Arsenal, but the Scotland defender is relishing "a new beginning, new country, new language, new club, new team-mates, new league" after making a winning start. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou turned down the chance to be reunited with Jota after the former Celtic winger was made available by Al-Ittihad as he preferred to sign Brennan Johnson for £47.5m from Nottingham Forest. (Graeme Bailey) external-link

Former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has rejected the chance to return to management by turning down an offer from struggling Utrecht in his native Netherlands. (The Herald) external-link