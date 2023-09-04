Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Antony has made four appearances for Manchester United so far this season

Brazil have dropped Manchester United winger Antony following allegations of abuse by his former girlfriend.

The Brazilian football federation said the 23-year-old had been withdrawn from the squad after "facts became public" that "need to be investigated".

Brazilian news outlet UOL published allegations external-link made by Antony's ex-partner on Monday.

Police in Sao Paulo and Greater Manchester are investigating the claims, which the player has denied.

"I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made," Antony said on social media.

"I trust that the ongoing police investigations will demonstrate the truth about my innocence."

Antony is accused of attacking his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin "with a headbutt" in a Manchester hotel room on 15 January, leaving her with a cut head which needed treatment from a doctor.

She also alleges she was punched in the chest, causing damage to a silicone breast implant, which required corrective surgery.

Antony added in his statement on Monday that his relationship with his former partner was "tumultuous", but insisted he "never committed any physical aggression".

He also released a statement in June saying he had been falsely accused by his former girlfriend of domestic violence.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it is "aware of the allegations made and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this report".

It added: "We will not be commenting any further at this time."

Manchester United said they had no comment on the matter at present when contacted by BBC Sport.

The allegations come after the Premier League club announced last month that forward Mason Greenwood would leave by mutual agreement following a six-month internal investigation.

Charges against Greenwood, including rape and assault, were dropped in February. The 21-year-old joined Spanish side Getafe on loan last week.

Antony has been replaced in the Brazil squad by Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.