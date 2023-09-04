Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Cameron McGeehan scored four goals in 21 Jupiler Pro League outings for KV Oostende last season

League Two club Colchester United have signed Northern Ireland international Cameron McGeehan on a contract until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old midfielder was a free agent after leaving Belgian club KV Oostende earlier this year.

The former Barnsley man scored seven goals in 56 appearances over the course of a three-year stint in Belgium.

McGeehan made his senior international debut in a 2024 European Championship qualifier against San Marino in March.

He has previously had permanent spells at Norwich City and Luton Town and spent time on loan at Cambridge United, Scunthorpe United and Portsmouth.

