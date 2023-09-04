Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Striker Kemar Roofe thought he had fired Rangers into a first-half lead

Rangers will write to the Scottish FA's head of refereeing to request an explanation for Kemar Roofe's goal against Celtic in Sunday's Old Firm game being disallowed by VAR.

Referee Don Robertson overturned his decision after it was ruled that strike partner Cyriel Dessers had fouled Celtic centre-half Gustaf Lagerbielke in the build-up.

Robertson had initially awarded the goal but checked the replays after being alerted by VAR official Alan Muir.

Celtic went on to win the first Old Firm derby of the season thanks to a goal from Kyogo Furuhashi shortly before half-time.

The victory means Brendan Rodgers' side continue to lead the Scottish Premiership on goal difference from Motherwell, with Rangers now four points behind.

BBC Scotland has asked the Scottish FA for a response.