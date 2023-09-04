Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Morelos is Rangers' record goalscorer in European competitions with 29 from 63 games

Alfredo Morelos has signed for Brazilian club Santos three months after his Rangers exit.

The 27-year-old Colombia striker left Ibrox under freedom of contract at the end of last season.

Having moved to Glasgow from HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017, he scored 124 goals in 269 appearances.

Morelos was top scorer in four of his six seasons at Rangers, his 29 goals in Europe is a club record, and he laid on 58 assists.

Santos, managed by Uruguayan Diego Aguirre, have been champions of Brazil on eight occasions, their last success coming in 2004.

Pele's former club won the Copa do Brasil in 2010.