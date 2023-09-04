Alfredo Morelos: Former Rangers striker joins Santos on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Rangers
Alfredo Morelos has signed for Brazilian club Santos three months after his Rangers exit.
The 27-year-old Colombia striker left Ibrox under freedom of contract at the end of last season.
Having moved to Glasgow from HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017, he scored 124 goals in 269 appearances.
Morelos was top scorer in four of his six seasons at Rangers, his 29 goals in Europe is a club record, and he laid on 58 assists.
Santos, managed by Uruguayan Diego Aguirre, have been champions of Brazil on eight occasions, their last success coming in 2004.
Pele's former club won the Copa do Brasil in 2010.
