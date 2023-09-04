Last updated on .From the section England

Both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish have picked up injuries recently

Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold have withdrawn from the England squad for upcoming games against Ukraine and Scotland because of injury.

Manchester City forward Grealish missed Saturday's 5-1 win against Fulham.

Full-back Alexander-Arnold went off with a hamstring issue as Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Sunday.

England play Ukraine in Poland in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday and then Scotland in a friendly Glasgow on 12 September.

Boss Gareth Southgate has decided not to call up any replacements for those games.