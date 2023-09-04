Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Hibernian have confirmed they will talk to Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery

Nick Montgomery is on a shortlist of five in the frame to replace Lee Johnson as manager of Hibernian.

The club plan to speak to the candidates over the international break and hope to make an appointment before the trip to Kilmarnock on 16 September.

Hibs have confirmed they will talk to ex-Sheffield United player Montgomery, who steered Central Coast Mariners to this year's Australian title.

But they insist no-one has been offered the post yet.

Former Scotland Under-21 midfielder Montgomery, 41, has been head coach of the Mariners since July 2021, having served as assistant manager after playing for the New South Wales outfit.

Neil Lennon, who managed Hibs from June 2016 until January 2019, has expressed an interest in discussing a return.

And several Premiership managers have been linked with the position, including Kilmarnock's Derek McInnes, Stephen Robinson of St Mirren and Ross County's Malky Mackay.

Australia national team boss Graham Arnold said last week he had been approached external-link but made it clear he is happy where he is.

Coach David Gray has taken interim charge of the first team following Johnson's dismissal on 27 August, with Hibs picking up their first points of the season thanks to Sunday's 2-0 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.