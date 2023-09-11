Close menu
European Championship - Qualifying Group J
PortugalPortugal9LuxembourgLuxembourg0

Portugal 9-0 Luxembourg: Roberto Martinez's side move closer to qualify for Euro 2024

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Goncalo Inacio celebrates scoring for Portugal
Portugal, European champions in 2016, have won all of their six qualifiers for Euro 2024

Diogo Jota scored twice with Bruno Fernandes also on target as Portugal thrashed Luxembourg to maintain their 100% Euro 2024 qualification record.

Without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal were 4-0 ahead at half-time with two goals apiece from Goncalo Inacio and Goncalo Ramos.

Jota made it 5-0, Ricardo Horta got a sixth and Jota added a seventh.

Fernandes, who also made three goals, scored the eighth and former Chelsea player Joao Felix added a late ninth.

Manchester United midfielder Fernandes created the first goal with a cross from the right wing with the outside of his boot and also was involved in the build-up to Portugal's fourth and fifth goals.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva set up their second goal and Liverpool forward Jota, who also hit the crossbar in the first half, played the pass for Horta to score.

It means Portugal have won all six of their Euro 2024 qualifying matches since Roberto Martinez became head coach in January when he replaced Fernando Santos, who resigned after Portugal's quarter-final defeat by Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar.

Portugal have scored 24 goals in their six matches and conceded none.

They will qualify for next summer's Euro 2024 in Germany with three games to spare if they win at home against second-placed Slovakia on 13 October and third-placed Luxembourg fail to win away at Iceland.

Earlier on Monday, Luxembourg's under-21 side lost 3-0 to England in a European Under-21 2025 qualifier.

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Diogo Costa
  • 2Nélson SemedoSubstituted forCanceloat 61'minutes
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 14Inácio
  • 19Dalot
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 13DaniloSubstituted forNevesat 75'minutes
  • 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forRicardo Hortaat 61'minutes
  • 21Jota
  • 17Rafael LeãoSubstituted forOtávioat 75'minutes
  • 9Gonçalo RamosSubstituted forJoão Félixat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 3António Silva
  • 5Gomes
  • 6João Palhinha
  • 7Neto
  • 11João Félix
  • 12
  • 15Ricardo Horta
  • 16Otávio
  • 18Neves
  • 20Cancelo
  • 23Vitinha

Luxembourg

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Moris
  • 18Jans
  • 3MahmutovicBooked at 65mins
  • 2ChanotSubstituted forKoracat 78'minutes
  • 17PintoSubstituted forThillat 54'minutesBooked at 54mins
  • 4BohnertSubstituted forGersonat 45'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 10Sinani
  • 16Barreiro
  • 20RupilSubstituted forThillat 45'minutes
  • 6Borges Sanches
  • 5CurciSubstituted forCarlsonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gerson
  • 8Ikene
  • 9Dardari
  • 11Thill
  • 12Schon
  • 13Carlson
  • 14Korac
  • 15Dzogovic
  • 19Elshan
  • 21Thill
  • 22Martins
  • 23Pereira Cardoso
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamLuxembourg
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home22
Away4
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Portugal 9, Luxembourg 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Portugal 9, Luxembourg 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by João Félix (Portugal).

  4. Post update

    Enes Mahmutovic (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Portugal 9, Luxembourg 0. João Félix (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rúben Neves.

  6. Post update

    Otávio (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).

  8. Post update

    Otávio (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Danel Sinani (Luxembourg).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Portugal 8, Luxembourg 0. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ricardo Horta.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Luxembourg. Enes Mahmutovic tries a through ball, but Danel Sinani is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ricardo Horta (Portugal).

  13. Post update

    Lars Gerson (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Luxembourg. Seid Korac replaces Maxime Chanot.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Portugal 7, Luxembourg 0. Diogo Jota (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  16. Booking

    Lars Gerson (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Ricardo Horta (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lars Gerson (Luxembourg).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Rúben Neves replaces Danilo Pereira.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Otávio replaces Rafael Leão.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 11th September 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland55001211115
2Spain320110376
3Norway411257-24
4Georgia4112411-74
5Cyprus4004211-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France55001101115
2Netherlands43018539
3Greece530210559
4Republic of Ireland510457-23
5Gibraltar5005017-170

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England54101621413
2Ukraine42115507
3Italy31114314
4North Macedonia4112512-74
5Malta400419-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia431091810
2Turkey531186210
3Armenia52128717
4Wales521267-17
5Latvia5005313-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania531183510
2Czech Rep42207258
3Moldova52215508
4Poland520368-26
5Faroe Islands5014210-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium431081710
2Austria431093610
3Sweden420210556
4Estonia4013211-91
5Azerbaijan4013211-91

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary431071610
2Serbia531194510
3Montenegro52215508
4Bulgaria502338-52
5Lithuania5023410-62

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia6411136713
2Denmark6411125713
3Finland6402114712
4Kazakhstan640295412
5Northern Ireland610548-43
6San Marino6006021-210

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland5320145911
2Romania52307439
3Israel522167-18
4Belarus5113410-64
5Kosovo504156-14
6Andorra502337-42

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal66002402418
2Slovakia641182613
3Luxembourg6312716-910
4Bos-Herze620459-46
5Iceland620410916
6Liechtenstein6006119-180
View full European Championship tables

