Match ends, Inter Milan 4, Fiorentina 0.
Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan thrashed Fiorentina at the San Siro to move to the top of Serie A.
France forward Marcus Thuram scored his first goal since a summer move from Borussia Monchengladbach, with a diving header to put the hosts in front.
Argentina striker Martinez then swept home twice either side of Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty.
The result maintains Inter's 100% start to the new campaign, lifting them above city rivals AC on goal difference.
Meanwhile, goals from former Manchester City defender Danilo and Federico Chiesa helped Juventus to a comfortable 2-0 win at Empoli.
Massimiliano Allegri's side sit third in the table and are one of four sides, along with AC Milan, Inter and Leece, to be unbeaten after three games in the Italian top flight.
Lecce, who are fourth, won 2-0 against Salernitana, while Torino beat Genoa 1-0 in Sunday's other matches.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Sommer
- 36Darmian
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 2DumfriesSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 70'minutes
- 23BarellaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFrattesiat 59'minutes
- 20ÇalhanogluSubstituted forAsllaniat 78'minutes
- 22Mkhitaryan
- 32DimarcoSubstituted forZopolato Nevesat 70'minutes
- 10La Martínez
- 9ThuramSubstituted forArnautovicat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Ju Cuadrado
- 8Arnautovic
- 14Klaassen
- 16Frattesi
- 21Asllani
- 28Pavard
- 30Zopolato Neves
- 31Bisseck
- 40Calligaris
- 42Agoumé
- 47Kamate
- 49Sarr
- 77Audero
Fiorentina
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 53Christensen
- 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
- 4Milenkovic
- 16RanieriBooked at 39mins
- 3Biraghi
- 6ArthurSubstituted forAmatucciat 75'minutes
- 38Mandragora
- 10GonzálezSubstituted forInfantinoat 55'minutes
- 5BonaventuraSubstituted forBrekaloat 55'minutes
- 99KouaméSubstituted forSottilat 45'minutes
- 9BeltránSubstituted forNzolaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Terracciano
- 7Sottil
- 18Nzola
- 19Infantino
- 26Mina
- 28Martínez
- 30Martinelli
- 32Duncan
- 33Kayode
- 37Comuzzo
- 65Parisi
- 73Amatucci
- 77Brekalo
- 91Kokorin
- Referee:
- Matteo Marchetti
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 4, Fiorentina 0.
Dodô (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan).
Foul by Lorenzo Amatucci (Fiorentina).
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by M'Bala Nzola (Fiorentina).
Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.
Offside, Fiorentina. Gino Infantino tries a through ball, but M'Bala Nzola is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Gino Infantino (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).
Riccardo Sottil (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Rolando Mandragora (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Inter Milan).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Oliver Christensen (Fiorentina).
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Attempt blocked. Josip Brekalo (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dodô.
Foul by Gino Infantino (Fiorentina).