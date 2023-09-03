Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lautaro Martinez has scored five goals in three Serie A matches this season

Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan thrashed Fiorentina at the San Siro to move to the top of Serie A.

France forward Marcus Thuram scored his first goal since a summer move from Borussia Monchengladbach, with a diving header to put the hosts in front.

Argentina striker Martinez then swept home twice either side of Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty.

The result maintains Inter's 100% start to the new campaign, lifting them above city rivals AC on goal difference.

Meanwhile, goals from former Manchester City defender Danilo and Federico Chiesa helped Juventus to a comfortable 2-0 win at Empoli.

Massimiliano Allegri's side sit third in the table and are one of four sides, along with AC Milan, Inter and Leece, to be unbeaten after three games in the Italian top flight.

Lecce, who are fourth, won 2-0 against Salernitana, while Torino beat Genoa 1-0 in Sunday's other matches.