French Ligue 1
LyonLyon1PSGParis Saint Germain4

Lyon 1-4 Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe scores twice in convincing PSG win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe
Only 11 players have scored more Ligue 1 goals than Kylian Mbappe's 169

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain increased the pressure on Lyon boss Laurent Blanc with victory.

Mbappe netted an early penalty after Corentin Tolisso fouled Manuel Ugarte, and Achraf Hakimi doubled the lead after a one-two with Ousmane Dembele.

Marco Asensio and Mbappe gave PSG a 4-0 lead - the first time Lyon trailed by four goals at half-time in a league game since 1966.

Tolisso netted a consolation penalty as Lyon avoided a thorough thrashing.

Second-placed PSG are unbeaten this season, while Lyon remain bottom on one point from four games.

France striker Mbappe has scored five goals in three games after coming back into the fold, having been frozen out in the summer as the club tried to sell him.

Line-ups

Lyon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lopes
  • 22Mata Pedro Lourenço
  • 2Diomandé
  • 55Caleta-Car
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 8TolissoBooked at 3minsSubstituted forLepenantat 80'minutes
  • 98Maitland-NilesBooked at 58mins
  • 37NuamahSubstituted forPereira dos Santosat 76'minutes
  • 6Caqueret
  • 18CherkiSubstituted forAlveroat 76'minutes
  • 11KadewereSubstituted forBaldéat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Baldé
  • 12O'Brien
  • 17Riou
  • 20Kumbedi
  • 21Silva Milagres
  • 24Lepenant
  • 47Pereira dos Santos
  • 80Alvero
  • 84El Arouch

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 37Skriniar
  • 21HernándezBooked at 48mins
  • 33Zaïre-EmeryBooked at 73minsSubstituted forNdourat 86'minutes
  • 4UgarteSubstituted forRuizat 75'minutes
  • 17Vitinha
  • 10DembéléSubstituted forBarcolaat 75'minutes
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forGonçalo Ramosat 75'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 8Ruiz
  • 9Gonçalo Ramos
  • 15Danilo
  • 27Ndour
  • 28Soler
  • 29Barcola
  • 32Kurzawa
  • 80Tenas
Referee:
Eric Wattellier

Match Stats

Home TeamLyonAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home19
Away22
Shots on Target
Home8
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lyon 1, Paris Saint Germain 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lyon 1, Paris Saint Germain 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitinha.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jeffinho (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gonçalo Ramos.

  7. Post update

    Gonçalo Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Clinton Mata (Lyon).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jeffinho (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Cher Ndour replaces Warren Zaïre-Emery.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a through ball.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon. Johann Lepenant replaces Corentin Tolisso.

  13. Post update

    Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Skelly Alvero (Lyon).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gonçalo Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bradley Barcola.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain).

  17. Post update

    Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon. Skelly Alvero replaces Rayan Cherki.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon. Jeffinho replaces Ernest Nuamah.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Gonçalo Ramos replaces Marco Asensio.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd September 2023

  • LyonLyon1PSGParis Saint Germain4
  • ToulouseToulouse2ClermontClermont2
  • Le HavreLe Havre3LorientLorient0
  • LilleLille1MontpellierMontpellier0
  • MetzMetz2ReimsReims2
  • NiceNice2StrasbourgStrasbourg0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco4310135810
2PSG42208358
3Marseille42207438
4Reims42118537
5Brest42115507
6Lille42115507
7Rennes41308446
8Nice41304226
9Strasbourg420246-26
10Le Havre41218625
11Lorient41215505
12Toulouse412156-15
13Metz412169-35
14Montpellier41127704
15Nantes402258-32
16Clermont401349-51
17Lens4013410-61
18Lyon4013310-71
View full French Ligue 1 table

