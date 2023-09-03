Close menu

Declan Rice: The game-changing midfielder Arsenal need for title challenge

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Emirates Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Arsenalcomments170

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told a colourful tale about taking various routes into work every morning to illustrate his belief that every game tells a different story.

The Gunners' 3-1 win over Manchester United at Emirates Stadium had several plot twists in stoppage time alone, but one central character deserved his top billing as this chaotic game's headline act.

Arteta was reacting to suggestions he had started to over-complicate the strategies that had made Arsenal such impressive title challengers and long-time Premier League leaders last season before they cracked under relentless pressure from Manchester City at the final fences.

What is beyond dispute it that Declan Rice, at £105m from West Ham United, is the game-changing signing Arteta had in mind when he put such time and effort into the pursuit of his top summer transfer priority.

Rice was signed for games like this, moments like this, when Arsenal had been largely frustrated by Manchester United. They even thought they might suffer defeat until the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled substitute Alejandro Garnacho had started his run just too early before scoring what he thought might be the winning goal in the 88th minute.

The 24-year-old Rice had been the game's outstanding performer, bringing composure and order to a game in which both sides seemed riddled with tension, falling short of the standards Arteta and United counterpart Erik ten Hag would normally expect.

Rice then made the decisive contribution deep into added time, lurking unattended at the far post at a corner and beating United keeper Andre Onana at the near one, via a slight but crucial deflection off substitute Jonny Evans.

Gabriel Jesus' solo goal - as a stunned United pushed for an equaliser - was a flourish that eased any late nerves.

But the Arsenal fans knew who was the driving force behind this win.

Big players deliver the big moments to decide the big games. Rice delivered on every level.

A thunderous roar swept around Emirates Stadium before it echoed to the new Rice anthem - a predictably re-worded rendition of Vanilla Ice's hit 'Ice Ice Baby'.

Rice took in the acclaim at the final whistle and once more when he appeared for post-match media duties. No-one has doubted the England man's playing ability or mental strength to deal with his huge price tag and greater expectations. This performance and victory provided the proof.

He could barely remove the beam from his face when he said: "Arsenal is a massive club and you feel the pressure but I try to put in performances.

"I am eager to learn and improve and we want to push to the next level. Everyone's been amazing. I like to have a laugh and speak to people and I've settled in well."

Arsenal certainly needed Rice to make the difference here because, for much of this game, they missed the fluency and pace that saw them set the pace for so long last season before that late collapse.

There were questions about Arteta's tinkering - especially the introduction and role of new signing Kai Havertz.

So this win not only settled nerves but sent Arsenal into the international break on a high when it looked like it could all be so different as they waited for the VAR verdict on Garnacho's strike.

Havertz does have his doubters among Arsenal's fanbase who question why Arteta felt the need to pay Chelsea £65m for a player who is talented but inconsistent, arguably an excessive luxury item in what had been a settled system.

None of those doubts went away here, though, as Havertz was anonymous apart from a horrendous early fresh air shot with the goal at his mercy.

Then when he went down under a challenge from Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the second half only to see a penalty, initially awarded by referee Anthony Taylor, chalked off by VAR.

Arterta has no such doubt, but it is fair to ask what Havertz's best role is in this Arsenal team and what he adds to the potent combinations of last season.

There is not a single question surrounding Rice.

Few players are a guarantee at £105m - an excessive fee admittedly but the result of market forces - but Rice is one and he has been demonstrating how significant he will be even as Arsenal's early-season form was tentative.

As for Manchester United, this was a chastening experience after Marcus Rashford gave them a 27th-minute lead only for Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard to equalise seconds later.

There was some hope in a bustling cameo from £72m striker Rasmus Hojlund on his debut, the 20-year-old putting himself about to good effect and suggesting he could be the physical presence and focal point United have sorely missed.

And there was a brutal reminder of their current reduced circumstances when injuries to Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez saw them end up with Harry Maguire, effectively an unwanted outcast under Ten Hag, and the 35-year-old emergency signing Jonny Evans manning the defensive barricades in those crucial closing phases.

The outburst of relief and celebration from Arsenal's fans at the conclusion was in sharp contrast to the despair in the corner of United supporters.

But Rice had shown why the Gunners paid the big bucks and it is certain there will be more instalments in future.

Comments

Join the conversation

170 comments

  • Comment posted by You, today at 21:16

    The real story here should be that ETH has come out and said Garnachos goal was not offsides (even though it clearly was) and Johnny Evan was fouled (even though he clearly wasn’t) only a few weeks after saying wolves shouldn’t have had a penalty (when they clearly should)

    He is absolutely deluded

    • Reply posted by FrostyBoy, today at 21:22

      FrostyBoy replied:
      Take the 's' from 'offsides' and put it onto Jonny 'Evan'

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 21:00

    It was only Man U....let's see if he can do it against better teams.

    • Reply posted by Mr T, today at 21:14

      Mr T replied:
      Wait till Havertz get on his shooting boots

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 21:24

    I hate these kind of articles. I'm delighted for Arsenal today who I've always had a soft spot for but you know the same journalist writing "Big players deliver the big moments to decide the big games. Rice delivered on every level" would be writing "Arteta may be wondering what he paid for" had the shot not been deflected and it finished 1-1. Let's stop the hyperbole after every game.

  • Comment posted by KC, today at 21:16

    I really think I watched a different game. What an over reactive piece. If ever there was a definition of goals mask performances, this was it. Rice wasn’t mentioned for 90 minutes.

    • Reply posted by JamieM, today at 21:19

      JamieM replied:
      Agreed, odegaard was Arsenal's main man in middle today

  • Comment posted by Ooozzzelll, today at 21:00

    Odegaard was the driving force in this game, but Rice is growing in stature and was "reliable Johnny on the spot". A big moment, well deserved.

  • Comment posted by CP77, today at 21:07

    VAR has ruined football.

    • Reply posted by JamieM, today at 21:17

      JamieM replied:
      I agree but today they actually got things right.

      Game was decided when maguire and Evans came on, not by var

  • Comment posted by Chris81, today at 21:19

    This is so poorly written and what an absolute nonsense headline. Rice was a complete ghost for 90 mins and then scores a deflected shot,,, Fair win but please, he was average at best.

    • Reply posted by step, today at 21:22

      step replied:
      He was dominant in midfield.
      Or do you have an alternative explanation as to why ManU were schooled in the centre of the park?

  • Comment posted by KC, today at 21:11

    I really think I watched a different game. What an over reactive piece. If ever there was a definition of goals mask performances, this was it.

  • Comment posted by matt_5 , today at 21:14

    Big moment player! ..
    He scored a deflected goal at home in injury time to United team who are supposedly mid table foder, and it being 4 games into the season. A little perspective needed I think.

    He's a very good player. Not worth £100m but I'd suggest he's yet to have a truly big moment.

    • Reply posted by Neal Vandenberg, today at 21:23

      Neal Vandenberg replied:
      No player is worth 100m other than prime Messi or Ronaldo but he was bought in to win games like this and will be judged on his price tag

  • Comment posted by thefidiot, today at 21:08

    Another blatant clickbait article and HYS, and yet we've all endorsed it again, damnit.

  • Comment posted by meu, today at 21:02

    He hit a terrible deflected shot, big player

    • Reply posted by Lupa, today at 21:07

      Lupa replied:
      Lampard made a career out of it...

  • Comment posted by JamieM, today at 21:08

    I still think he is playing too safe at the minute so bizarre article by press to build him up.

    He will come good and is currently settling in, so give it time. Nonsense stories not helping

  • Comment posted by Peaser71, today at 21:13

    Let him play Arteta he is a box to box midfielder with an eye for goal. No point in paying 105 million and playing tippy tappy football sideways and backwards. Where has our pace and passing game gone?

    • Reply posted by Jackie Moon, today at 21:36

      Jackie Moon replied:
      That is all he has ever been. Modern David Batty for £100m+ is scandalous.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 21:02

    We're only 4 games into the season, he has played ok but nothing special yet. I'm talking about general play, of course the goal today was amazing given the match situation. He will be a big big player for the Arsenal this season

  • Comment posted by Big Gary, today at 21:04

    A full article and HYS on a player scoring a goal that would have been saved had it not been for the deflection and could have been disallowed for a foul on Jonny Evans, the Beeb have gone way over the top here.

    • Reply posted by Mr T, today at 21:13

      Mr T replied:
      I'm an Arsenal fan and I agree it's over the top for HYS. But it was a legit goal no foul commited.

  • Comment posted by Pablo Indigo, today at 21:30

    Ten Hag is deluded.

  • Comment posted by Lupa, today at 21:08

    Came on here thinking what could be better than that game and result today, surely its not going to get any better than this...

    Then came the salty HYS comments.... beautiful 😍

    • Reply posted by Raymond Sylvester , today at 21:14

      Raymond Sylvester replied:
      The game of football is full of fans who clearly know far more than the people who actually have had a football career, made a living, and manage at Top Level!

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 21:18

    How poor are United. Schooled today. They're a mid table team at best. ETH is in over his head

    • Reply posted by Renegade, today at 21:23

      Renegade replied:
      He will have little in the way of sleep ....but that's why you get the 6K a week

  • Comment posted by Emkay, today at 21:21

    We won. It was not clear cut. On to the next game, let's hope there is more daylight between us and the opposition and that we are learning and progressing. Oooh To be a Gooner.

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 21:30

    Should think so at his price. Awful keeping BTW 🤣

