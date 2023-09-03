Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Gallacher's three goals came in the sixth, 32nd and 71st minutes for Celtic

Amy Gallacher scored a hat-trick as Celtic returned top and maintained their perfect start to the SWPL season with victory away to Hibernian.

Rangers continued their unbeaten start to the league campaign with a narrow home win over Partick Thistle.

Dundee United thrashed Hamilton Academical and Motherwell ran out comfortable winners against newly promoted Montrose, with both losing sides yet to pick up any points.

And Aberdeen comfortably defeated hosts Spartans.

Celtic beat Hibernian 4-2 and scored three goals prior to the break thanks to a double from Gallacher and one from Colette Cavanagh.

Hibs hit back at the end of the first half with Eilidh Adams' strike followed by Jorian Baucom's penalty. Gallacher secured her hat-trick towards the end of the match.

Rangers were made to work hard for their first-half opener as Kirsty MacLean's well weighted pass was slid back across goal and into the net by Kirsty Howat. The visitors pressed in the second half, while the hosts had some decent chances to extend their lead.

Overnight leaders Glasgow City, 2-0 winners against Hearts on Saturday, and Rangers are two points behind Celtic.

Hannah Stewart's opener for Aberdeen was followed by two strikes form Bayley Hutchinson. Spartans had two goals from Rebecca Galbraith disallowed for offside as they struggled to add to their solitary point.

Dundee United dispatched of Hamilton Accies with a 5-3 win, racing away with a three-goal lead at half-time courtesy of a Rachel Todd double, one from the penalty spot, and Leah Sidley adding the third.

Todd scored her second penalty of the afternoon in the second half to complete her treble before Accies got one back through Kirstie McIntosh. United's Claire Delworth scored her side's fifth with Josephine Giard and Eilidh Martin adding late consolations for the hosts.

Montrose lost their fifth consecutive game with Motherwell's Katie Rice opening the scoring with a left-footed strike and Louisa Boyes doubling their lead after the interval with a strike from inside the area.

Montrose pulled a goal back through Aimee Ridgeway but conceded again just minutes later as Kaela McDonald-Nguah converted from close range.