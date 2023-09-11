Close menu
European Championship - Qualifying Group D
LatviaLatvia0WalesWales2

Latvia 0-2 Wales - Ramsey and Brooks strike in Euro 2024 qualifier to ease pressure on Page

By Dafydd PritchardBBC Sport Wales in Riga

Last updated on .From the section Walescomments150

David Brooks and celebrates with Harry Wilson
Wales have beaten Latvia all three times the teams have met and never conceded a goal against them

Wales secured a much-needed, if not entirely convincing, win in Latvia to aid their ailing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign and ease some of the pressure on manager Robert Page.

Captain Aaron Ramsey rolled in a 29th-minute penalty after Harry Wilson was fouled, but Wales squandered a hatful of first-half chances against opponents ranked 134th in the world.

They were almost made to pay for their wasteful finishing, with Danny Ward saving from Janis Ikaunieks and Raimonds Krollis shooting narrowly wide as Latvia, pointless at the bottom of Group D, grew in confidence.

But as jittery as Wales were at times, a delicate dinked finish by substitute David Brooks in injury time sealed only their second win in 14 matches to move level on points with third-placed Armenia.

Wales still face a daunting task to reach Euro 2024 with only the top two teams in each group qualifying automatically.

And while just a second victory since June 2022 is welcome in any circumstances, this was against a limited Latvian team who succumbed to a ninth defeat in 10 home European Championship qualifiers.

Pressure on Page eases but doubts remain

Page's future has been the subject of intense scrutiny since he oversaw defeats in June against Turkey and, most damagingly, at home by Armenia.

Victory over Latvia lifts some of the gloom but, according to senior figures at the Football Association of Wales, Page's position will still be reviewed.

The former Northampton Town and Port Vale boss was a national hero last year when he became the first man to lead Wales to a World Cup since 1958.

However, after beating Ukraine in their World Cup play-off final in June 2022, Wales mustered only one win in their next 13 games, a 1-0 home victory over Latvia in March.

That run of poor form prompted stinging criticism from pundits and fans, many of whom have been calling for Page to be sacked.

Despite that discontent, Welsh supporters still outnumbered those from Latvia at the compact Skonto Stadium in Riga.

They watched their side seize immediate control of the match, creating a host of first-half chances starting with Brennan Johnson's shot over the bar from Ethan Ampadu's through ball in the second minute.

Ben Davies and Wilson each forced saves from Latvian goalkeeper Roberts Ozols - brought in after they were thrashed 5-0 in Croatia on Friday - while Neco Williams and Connor Roberts also missed opportunities.

Having survived nearly half an hour of sustained pressure, Latvia fell behind due to a moment of their own stupidity as Kaspars Dubra barged into the back of Wilson to give Wales a penalty, which Ramsey coolly stroked into the bottom left corner with Ozols going the other way.

Wales wasted further chances and, although they should have been out of sight, Page's men showed signs of fragility as Latvia came close to equalising shortly before the break with Ikaunieks denied by Ward.

Even against such lowly opponents, who Wales should have been leading by a comfortable margin, this was a reminder of why Page and his players had struggled so badly of late.

After Johnson wasted another couple of openings at the start of the second half, Latvia threatened again as a low 20-yard shot from Krollis whistled just past the post.

The hosts were perhaps fortunate to keep 11 players on the pitch when Ikaunieks was booked for a wild lunge at Jordan James, which was reviewed by the video assistant referee, but not upgraded to a red card.

Wales' players were incensed by that decision and seemingly galvanised as Williams again went close as he had a shot saved by Ozols, but Latvia were still a threat as Ikaunieks curled a shot into the side netting.

Finally, deep into injury time, Wales settled their nerves as Wilson played in Brooks and he lifted a delightful left-footed finish over Ozols and into the net to delight the rowdy travelling Welsh fans.

Winning whatever way possible was the objective for Wales in Riga and, in that respect, this was a mission accomplished.

But Page knows there will need to be further and greater improvements if he is to remain manager in the long term.

Line-ups

Latvia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Ozols
  • 11SavalnieksBooked at 59mins
  • 5Cernomordijs
  • 4DubraBooked at 27mins
  • 14CiganiksBooked at 90mins
  • 16JaunzemsSubstituted forDaskevicsat 86'minutes
  • 8EmsisBooked at 78mins
  • 6TobersBooked at 89mins
  • 10IkaunieksBooked at 64mins
  • 19Krollis
  • 20UldrikisSubstituted forRegzaat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Purins
  • 2Sorokins
  • 3Oss
  • 7Daskevics
  • 9Ikaunieks
  • 13Iljins
  • 15Tonisevs
  • 17Zelenkovs
  • 18Regza
  • 21Balodis
  • 22Saveljevs
  • 23Zviedris

Wales

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Ward
  • 5MephamBooked at 90mins
  • 6Rodon
  • 4Davies
  • 14Roberts
  • 17James
  • 15Ampadu
  • 3N WilliamsBooked at 51mins
  • 8Wilson
  • 10RamseySubstituted forBrooksat 49'minutes
  • 9JohnsonSubstituted forBradshawat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1King
  • 2Fox
  • 7Brooks
  • 11Matondo
  • 18Cabango
  • 19Bradshaw
  • 20Cullen
  • 21Davies
  • 22Sheehan
  • 23Broadhead
Referee:
Michal Ocenas

Match Stats

Home TeamLatviaAway TeamWales
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home8
Away27
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Latvia 0, Wales 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Latvia 0, Wales 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ethan Ampadu (Wales) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left following a fast break.

  4. Booking

    Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Latvia 0, Wales 2. David Brooks (Wales) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Wilson following a fast break.

  6. Post update

    Joe Rodon (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marko Regza (Latvia).

  8. Booking

    Chris Mepham (Wales) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Chris Mepham (Wales).

  10. Post update

    Kristers Tobers (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Booking

    Kristers Tobers (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Neco Williams (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kristers Tobers (Latvia).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Wales. Conceded by Janis Ikaunieks.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales. Tom Bradshaw replaces Brennan Johnson.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marko Regza with a headed pass.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Latvia. Eduards Daskevics replaces Alvis Jaunzems.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Latvia. Marko Regza replaces Roberts Uldrikis.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neco Williams (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Wales) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a cross.

Comments

Join the conversation

155 comments

  • Comment posted by Pelesfoot, today at 21:55

    The referee should never be allowed to oversee another match. Either a crowd coward or bent. Potential leg breaker Red Card any day of the week. Never in control of the match and no backbone. Weakness has to be recognised not just put up with. Diabolical if the regulators let him off. Disgusted. Keep him away from kid’s matches, absolutely no protection.

    • Reply posted by Bluebeard, today at 21:58

      Bluebeard replied:
      Looked completely out of his depth. Awful officiating made worse by deranged blowing on his whistle.

  • Comment posted by dom smith , today at 22:01

    Well done wales from an englishmen

    • Reply posted by Kev, today at 22:09

      Kev replied:
      Ditto.
      Good for Wales me-fine'sen rekonz. (I'm also English/up for all UK teams winning).

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 21:50

    Should have been playing 10 men in that game. How the referee didn't change his mind after seeing the replay of the foul on James, I will never know. Even VAR said you've made a mistake by asking you to look at it again

    • Reply posted by Archbishop of Banterbury, today at 21:55

      Archbishop of Banterbury replied:
      Karma for the Rugby last night.

  • Comment posted by Awz, today at 21:56

    Terrible,terrible performance but im so pkeased for David Brooks after all he's been through ..da iawn m8 🙂

    • Reply posted by Paul , today at 22:02

      Paul replied:
      You were watching the same game as me, were you?

  • Comment posted by asta, today at 21:59

    No such team as Notts Forest.
    Come on BBC schoolboy error.

    • Reply posted by Moggs, today at 22:16

      Moggs replied:
      Who cares.

  • Comment posted by arrogantmanufan, today at 22:05

    That will be Nottingham Forest then. Notts Forest is just crappy journalism.

  • Comment posted by Paakoh, today at 22:00

    One of the oldest teams in the Football League and the sports writer at the BBC still can't get Nottingham Forest's name right.

    • Reply posted by Jim Morrison, today at 22:06

      Jim Morrison replied:
      can't see the forest for the trees Pakora my mate.

  • Comment posted by dom smith , today at 21:49

    All that matters is you won wales as an Englishmen it would be great to see you at the euros it may be tough but you are still in in and as long as you show fighting spirit in these few games then you can say you did your best

    • Reply posted by dom smith , today at 21:57

      dom smith replied:
      Next few games

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 21:58

    Don't understand the criticism of Page. Always going to be a massive drop off losing so many key players. Yes, losing to Armenia at home was a bad result, other than that, I don't think there has been a lot to complain about. The Red Wall should stand strong in the good and not so good times.

  • Comment posted by Alastair, today at 21:56

    Ampadu was outstanding 👏

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:34

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by jacqueline, today at 22:08

    Well, that went to plan Robert Page. A penalty and a 97th minute goal against…… oh yes, Latvia. He’ll say, ‘job done,’ which is correct of course. He keeps saying, ‘we pride ourselves on defending.’ Even tonight, we were as nervous as a rabbit in car headlights. When will we see two forwards start on the team sheet? I’m sure we would have won easily with that system tonight.

  • Comment posted by Daxie, today at 22:01

    Good luck in your future career Brennan. But whoever wrote this it’s either Nottingham Forest or Nottm not Notts , that moniker is for our friends across the River Trent namely Notts County.

    • Reply posted by Phil Dyfnallt, today at 22:28

      Phil Dyfnallt replied:
      Nobody cares

  • Comment posted by Andrius, today at 21:51

    Pretty dire performance and lacking in confidence. Little penetration up front. It doesn’t bode well

    • Reply posted by About to say -who cares-, today at 22:09

      About to say -who cares- replied:
      Pretty dire? Utterly dreary more like.

      Pass sideways, pass sideways, look lost, have a rest, pass sideways, hoof it out for a throw-in.

  • Comment posted by Chameleon, today at 21:55

    Shame about the referee. How a clear cut red card even went to a VAR check I'll never know. Then, the ref, having watched watched James' kneecap almost explode, from 85 different angles, he lamely sticks to his original yellow card. After that, Latvia knew they could get away with anything which they did. Yes, job done but an awful match marred by street muggings by a gang of thugs.

  • Comment posted by frncse9, today at 22:00

    Still can qualify

    • Reply posted by Kev, today at 22:12

      Kev replied:
      I certainly/sure hope they qualify.
      (I'm from England/UK).

  • Comment posted by dennis, today at 22:14

    Poor refereeing yes, but that doesnt excuse a very poor Wales performance against a team ranked 134th. Latvia would struggle to beat my local Saturday afternoon team , Gorseinon, in fact I predict Gorseinon would win 3-0. Without Gareth Bale and Joe Allen the glory days are over. Changing the manager is no good as Wales no longer have players who can compete at a high level.

    • Reply posted by Moggs, today at 22:27

      Moggs replied:
      Ideally what you need is a team that competes, and you don't have to have world class players to achieve that. Quite often the star players flatter to deceive.
      Re Gorseinon football Club. You are joking. They couldn't beat an egg to make an omelette.

  • Comment posted by t7kk3kcc, today at 21:48

    Well at least we won . Can't see us beating Turkey and Croatia at home without Bale but who knows.

    • Reply posted by asif, today at 21:57

      asif replied:
      Always believe never lose hope

  • Comment posted by loon de claire, today at 21:53

    I cannot believe that was never a red card. Awful challenge and what the ref looked at it a million times and thought kicking James above the knee was acceptable. Shocking

    • Reply posted by Jack88, today at 22:08

      Jack88 replied:
      Wales fans complaining about a referee lol

  • Comment posted by Gezz, today at 22:04

    Da iawn Cymru

    • Reply posted by Edgar The Egg , today at 22:11

      Edgar The Egg replied:
      Zzzzzzzzz🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Peterw, today at 21:56

    Wales winners, great, it stops the rot. If we are poor where does that place Latvia? Utter garbage and there should have been some red cards.

    • Reply posted by About to say -who cares-, today at 22:00

      About to say -who cares- replied:
      134th