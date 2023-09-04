Another gripping weekend of Scottish Premiership action ended with three away wins on Sunday, including for Celtic in the season's first Old Firm derby.

Ibrox witnessed just one of several VAR controversies as key moments and contentious decisions again sparking debate across the country.

Plenty of fans have been in touch to let us know what they made of the action. Here's a taste of what they had to say:

Beale in bother, Rodgers relief

It's fair to say most Rangers fans are not happy with manager Michael Beale or his players after they followed up a Champions League play-off thrashing by PSV Eindhoven with a 1-0 home defeat by Celtic.

Dougie: Second Rangers disallowed goal is a farce - 50/50 ball in a contact sport! Unbelievable. But yet another example of defence switching off. Yet another example of new strikers failing to produce when it counts. Too many in team have a "must do better" in their report cards.

Sandy: A poor performance from the team and again Tavernier was the weakest link. I don't know why he had to take all corners, throw-ins and free-kicks as he wastes most of them and slows down the game. Cantwell had a poor game by his standards, but Roofe's goal should have stood.

Steven: There are two blindingly obvious issues. 1) Our defence has been, and continues to be, poor at best. 2) The so-called summer recruitment is not to the same standard as the players we let go. We lack, apart from Kemar Roofe, strikers worthy of the name. Bring up the lads from the B team, who seem to have no problem in getting the goals.

Paul: We can accept a bad day or a better opponent. But this is clueless. No plan B. No clarity on plan A. Beale is being exposed as the rookie he is and it's just not enough. Nice guy, but this job has been a couple of steps too far.

Gary: Rangers clueless going forwards. It's side-to-side and then a punt up the park, every time. Nobody running beyond the forwards from midfield and slapstick defending once again. Beale to be gone by Christmas, but hopefully sooner.

Danny: It's staring everyone in the face and no-one at Rangers is willing to admit it. Rangers need a striker that can score 20 odd goals a season and Dessers is not the answer however many times Beale picks him as a starter. This will be Rangers' undoing this season.

Andrew: Sadly, I think Beale will be allowed creep along with unconvincing wins that lead to a potential League Cup win (only because Celtic are out). Papering over the clear cracks until the league is 100% over and out of reach.

Joseph: Beale must have been watching a different game from me. I'll agree we started well in the first 15 minutes, but then the opposition were totally in control up to 70 minutes. Substitute replacement of Roofe was a joke. We played totally defensive, trying to counter attack against two third-rate centre halves. Lammers did more in 10 minutes than Dessers did in 60 minutes.

In contrast, Celtic fans were breathing a collective sigh of relief after two poor results, and a host of injuries, were firmly forgotten at Ibrox with a victory that keeps them top of the table.

Chris: Celtic controlled the game well. Slightly fortunate with the VAR decision going their way. However, on the whole, a strong performance from a team missing some key players from the team. Four points clear of your biggest rivals for the title after a fairly slow start to the season is not bad at all.

Peter: Big result for a scratch side missing a number of quality players. Gives confidence to squad players that stepped up and delivered. Cannot wait to see a full-strength Celtic team play. Big result for Brendan Rodgers.

Stephen: Great performance from Celtic and tactics were spot on. Great goal from Kyogo. Champions again.

Ray: I was slightly concerned with inexperienced players in centre of defence, but bar a few early errors, they played superbly and Callum McGregor ran midfield while Kyogo continues haunt Rangers' defence.

Benny: How that game stayed at 1-0 is anybody's guess. Thankfully it was Kyogo who again made the difference. What a signing he has been. Celtic were really good in the first half and Rangers expectedly turned up the pressure in the second half. Scales was outstanding, while Lagerbielke has hopefully learned a lesson in his debut derby game.

Denis: Not pretty, but a win. Only half a first team out and new guys on the bench. Will get better.

Graham: Didn't want Rogers at the time and the jury is still out as far as I'm concerned. Let's judge him better when he has a full compliment of players. He needs all his players ready for the European games.

Dismal for Dons; Gray skies lift for Hibs

Aberdeen fans are another unhappy group after their midweek exit from the Europa League was followed by a 2-0 loss to Hibernian at Pittodrie.

Ada: Really disappointed by today's performance. Poor defending and frankly no goal threat. We never looked like scoring. I have great faith in Barry Robson, but the players just are not working well as a team. We have so many new faces sitting, apparently, not good enough to start, which is a really concern going forward.

Donald: I realise it's still early days for this team of strangers, but there's still much to be concerned about from a Dons point of view. No creativity, none. Long balls, giving away possession, scrappy midfield play, lack of composure on the ball. Lack of shots on target. Dons looked pedestrian. I really fear for what Frankfurt and PAOK will do to us.

Jimbob: All out of ideas. Maybe we should let Robson go and instate Robson as interim manager. We haven't done well since he got the job permanently after all. What an abominable performance. Once again not at the races and horrendously weak at the back.

Andy: I think this is two games now where Robson has referenced tiredness in his post-match interview. This is clearly a worry with six midweek European games coming up this side of Christmas.

Niall: Another European hangover performance by the Dons, with very little penetration and drive. That said, the two goals conceded exposed the often disconnect in the defence with so many new faces. The upcoming hectic schedule after the International break should be the impetus for this big squad to gel quickly.

Chay: Terrible performance. Manager and team all should hang there heads in shame. After Thursday's disaster, we should have played them off the park. No talent, no heart and a suspect manager.

Angus: I think the squad is still developing and we will need time. But I think that we can't afford to lose 2-0 at home to a Hibs side that has lost their first three and have just sacked their manager. Something needs to change if we want to be successful in the cup, league and in Europe.

Hibs fans can see light at the end of the tunnel as their team bounced back from Europa Conference League defeat by Aston Villa and the sacking of manager Lee Johnson under caretaker David Gray.

Fergis: Fantastic result and full credit to everyone. Thought first half quite even, but Aberdeen starting second half well. We had to defend deep and credit goes to back four as I can only think of one real save for Marshall. Miller was excellent against Duk. Le Fondre and Doidge again gave us a different option up front. Huge result just before break.

Derek: Massive three points. From front to back, we put in a big performance. Big Marshall pulling off a blinding save and Sir David Gray making the right subs at the right time got us over the line. Huge three points, huge clean sheet and huge difference from this time last week.

Brian: At last. Stopped leaking goals. If David Gray gets some positive results in our next three games, he should get the job.

Deano: Looked more solid against Aberdeen. Mystifying how Lewis Miller wasn't fancied by Lee Johnson. Still think Youan would be better as an impact sub and start with Le Fondre and Vente in a 4-4-2.

Hearts under attack; All's Well for Kettlewell

Unlike their rivals across Edinburgh, Heart of Midlothian fans are less than impressed with their home defeat by Motherwell following their Conference League play-off drubbing by PAOK.

Alfie: That's it! I said it on Thursday that this would be the management's last chance to fix things - and it's the exact same. Not learning from our mistakes. I might be very unpopular for saying this, but the management team has to go. I can't bare to watch this anymore.

Jamie: Shambles. All the fans knew the management was a bad appointment from day one and it's been proved already. Cheap option on the management appointments. Today, 18 shots, one on target. Simply not good enough. Big changes need to be made ASAP. Squad not good enough, management definitely not good enough.

Matthew: As fans, we wanted Naismith based on the last few matches of the previous season. Where is the intensity and forward play gone? Is the management structure to blame? Too many unknowns at the moment. Hearts need to announce he is the gaffer properly and then see what he can do in next three or four games.

Dave: Absolutely shocking. To be fair to Motherwell, far less resources but they looked a far better and far more organised team. As it stands, we look to be a bottom-six team. Not sure where we go from here.

Ian: Same old way of playing and same old drivel coming from the manager post match. I wanted someone from outside the club to come in after Neilson. Someone with fresh ideas. I feared it would be more of the same if they promoted from within. Either the players are incapable of learning or the boss can't get his message across.

Chris: Simply embarrassing how bad we really are and sadly this defeat was expected. Said in pre-season we will fight relegation and feel more strongly is case now. Recruitment has been for most part awful. Every defender is a joke - as is midfield.

Neil: Another absolute joke of a result. This is what happens when you don't get a new manager with experience, rely on one player to score all your goals and loan a Rangers reserve player to be your creative force.

Calum: I think there's a rule against shooting at the club. One shot on target in 90 minutes with 70% possession is atrocious. Creatively inept and no communication. Dare I say it, but we may have actually gone backwards since we sacked Neilson.

Motherwell fans are delighted to see their side sitting equal on points at the table alongside reigning champions Celtic.

Chris: Stuart Kettlewell has certainly found a tune with this Motherwell team. Thought it was a fantastic defensive display with a threat when breaking out on the counter. This was a team performance and every Motherwell player put in a shift.

Norrie: Great three points. Slattery and Mugabi were stand outs, but overall a fantastic team performance. Poor decision for sending off. VAR should have stepped in but didn't. Booking should have went to the Hearts player.

John: Is there a better and more consistent player in Scotland than Blair Spittal?

Kevin: Absolute team performance of the highest calibre. First half, we could've been out of sight bar some good goalkeeping by Clark. Hearts didn't have a shot on target until the last 10 mins, which tells you everything.

Fans united about Clancy 'clanger'

Kilmarnock fans are united with manager Derek McInnes in feeling aggrieved with their defeat by Ross County after referee Kevin Clancy ruled out a goal because he had already blown for a penalty kick, which was subsequently missed.

Gary: We were far from at our best. However, we weren't looking for any favours, only for the rules to be adhered to. Clancy does not blow until the ball is past the County keeper. Let's hope it's not a costly point when they are all counted up.

Jim: I thought today we looked nervy and didn't play as well as we can. Fair play to Ross County. They closed us down and got there reward. There were over 5000 there today. The referee made a big mistake, which cost us a point, but we had the opportunity to score from the penalty, which we missed. I'm sure we can move on and get the points we need.

Amy: We were poor and lacked a cutting edge, but that decision from Kevin Clancy is one of the worst I've ever seen. It would be bad at any time, but when every ref let's play run to completion before pulling it back for a perceived offence now we have VAR, it's nothing short of a joke.

Anon: I agree with McInnes. We got a perfectly good goal chalked off and gives a penalty. It should've been a draw if not a win with chances created.

Robert: In my 60 years of following Killie, I have never been so angry about a referee decision. An experienced referee should not have made such an error. Thought whole game he looked disinterested as if he didn't want to be there.

Even one Ross County fan could not believe Kevin Clancy's decision...

Anon: In all my years of watching football, I have never seen such ineptitude from a match official. Penalty award to Ross County that only referee saw. Penalty award to Kilmarnock for a challenge that did not matter as the player scored a goal. Followed by the most amazing justification of a penalty by referring to VAR. Shocking.

Docherty blamed for loss of points

Dundee fans have mixed feelings about Saturday's 2-2 draw away to St Johnstone.

Kevin: Unfortunately it looks like not bringing in another striker is going to be our undoing. Once Bakayoko went off, we missed his physicality. Rudden will run and run but unfortunately is not up to Premiership standard. However, that game should have been out of sight - feels like a defeat.

Mark: That late collapse is on the manager, strolling it until he took off Boateng and Robertson. We then lost the midfield and invited them on to us.

Anon: Played really well first half and dominated most of the second. The substitutions and change of tactics and shape at the same time gave St Johnstone impetus to come at us - and they certainly did. Can't fault any player, but Tony Docherty - you got to hold your hands up on this one.

Rod: We were the better side for 75 minutes and, watching the Saturday games, we were the most entertaining team in the league. The team will learn from these early games and the break will give us a chance to get the new players fit and for everyone to gel. For Dundee fans, this is never a derby, but it is understandable that a rural team needs a rival.

Buddies boss earns praise

St Mirren fans seem content to have come away from Livingston with a 1-1 draw.

Andy: Stephen Robinson has been fantastic for us. He seems to bring the best out of players (e.g. Main last season) and our squad includes real talent in the form of O'Hara, Baccus & Strain. Always energetic and direct, I hope he stays for a good few years.

Dougie: Saints weren't at their best today. Referee Walsh killed the game, whistling for umpteen fouls, inconsistency on his part and strange decisions. A sticky plastic pitch will never have good football played on it. True courage and a never-give-in attitude got Saints a point.