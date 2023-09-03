Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Andrew Omobamidele has won six Republic of Ireland caps

Andrew Omobamidele has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers with France and the Netherlands.

The Nottingham Forest centre back, 21, will provide cover for John Egan, who picked up a knock in Sheffield United's draw with Everton on Saturday.

Stephen Kenny's side take on France in Paris on 7 September.

They will then welcome the Netherlands to Dublin for the second match of the double-header three days later.

The Republic are third in Group B with three points from as many games, having followed up defeats by France and Greece with a 3-0 win over Gibraltar. The Netherlands are fourth with three points but have played one game fewer.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Stoke City, on loan from AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty* (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Enda Stevens (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Southampton), James McClean (Wrexham), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O'Shea (Burnley), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Preston North End), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Aaron Connolly (Hull City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town).

*Suspended against France